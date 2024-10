A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 3301 Hopper Road from R-1 (single-family suburban residential district) to C-1 (general commercial district)

A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a bed and breakfast at 135 S. West End Blvd.

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property along North Mount Auburn Road and Kage Road from C-1 (general commercial district) to C-2 (highway commercial district)

An ordinance approving the record plat of Bartlett Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Mount Auburn Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of re-subdivision of Lot 1 of Physicians Alliance Subdivision

An ordinance to execute a municipal agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for improvements to U.S. 61 (Kingshighway)

An ordinance approving the record plat of Painter Subdivision

A resolution approving a first amendment to redevelopment agreement between the city of Cape Girardeau and Old Town Cape Landmark Preservation Group LLC

A resolution acknowledging receipt of a second annexation petition from Drury Properties Inc. for Deerfield Estates, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Fellowship Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau for paving an existing gravel parking lot at 430 Koch Ave.

Acceptance of improvements and authorizing final payment to Fisher Tank Co. for the LaSalle water storage tank project

Acceptance of improvements and authorizing final payment to Tom Beussink Excavating Inc., for construction of a driveway crossing in the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park -- Phase II, Lot 2

Acceptance of sidewalk improvements to serve Baldwin Place Phase 2

Approval of the partial release of escrow agreement for Baldwin Place Phase II

Acceptance of public improvements to serve Rock Gardens Subdivision