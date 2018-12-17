Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/17/18

An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sprint, Cellective Solutions LLC and the city for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a telecommunication tower at 1157 S. West End Blvd.

An ordinance amending city code regarding recreational vehicles

An ordinance amending city code regarding renewal period and reciprocity of trade licenses

An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 439 Optimist Drive, from Billy Joe Bragg and Carol Ann Bragg

An ordinance approving record plat of Crowe Subdivision

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with EED Development LLC and Dalhousie LLC for installation of decorative street sign brackets and street signs

A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 927 Bloomfield St., under the Community Development Block Grant Program

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to American Ramp Co. Inc. for the construction of a skate park in Arena Park