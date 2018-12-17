All sections
NewsDecember 17, 2018

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/17/18

Study session Presentations n Recognition of Randall E. McLain for Retirement from the Public Works Department n Recognition of the 2018 Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks Football Program...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

Presentations

  • Recognition of Randall E. McLain for Retirement from the Public Works Department
  • Recognition of the 2018 Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks Football Program

Communications/reports

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sprint, Cellective Solutions LLC and the city for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a telecommunication tower at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding recreational vehicles
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding renewal period and reciprocity of trade licenses
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 439 Optimist Drive, from Billy Joe Bragg and Carol Ann Bragg
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Crowe Subdivision
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with EED Development LLC and Dalhousie LLC for installation of decorative street sign brackets and street signs
  • A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 927 Bloomfield St., under the Community Development Block Grant Program
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to American Ramp Co. Inc. for the construction of a skate park in Arena Park
  • Authorize city manager to reject all bids received for the masonry for Capaha Park comfort station

Items removed from consent agenda

  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Southeast Hospital Nursing Subdivision
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding liquor licenses

New ordinances

  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 1234 S. Pacific St., from Keller Property Investments LLC
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 321 Optimist Drive, from Canyon Construction and Development LLC, for the Arena Creek Box Culvert Project
  • An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for installation of Purple Heart signage
  • An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Merriwether Investments Inc., for property at 116 N. Spanish St.
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Blattner Meadows Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving record plat of AB Commercial Properties Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving record plat of Austin Subdivision

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors
Local News

