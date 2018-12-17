Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12/17/18

Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Agenda review
Regular session
Consent agenda
- An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Sprint, Cellective Solutions LLC and the city for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a telecommunication tower at 1157 S. West End Blvd.
- An ordinance amending city code regarding recreational vehicles
- An ordinance amending city code regarding renewal period and reciprocity of trade licenses
- An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 439 Optimist Drive, from Billy Joe Bragg and Carol Ann Bragg
- An ordinance approving record plat of Crowe Subdivision
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with EED Development LLC and Dalhousie LLC for installation of decorative street sign brackets and street signs
- A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 927 Bloomfield St., under the Community Development Block Grant Program
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to American Ramp Co. Inc. for the construction of a skate park in Arena Park
- Authorize city manager to reject all bids received for the masonry for Capaha Park comfort station
Items removed from consent agenda
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Southeast Hospital Nursing Subdivision
- An ordinance amending city code regarding liquor licenses
New ordinances
- An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 1234 S. Pacific St., from Keller Property Investments LLC
- An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement for 321 Optimist Drive, from Canyon Construction and Development LLC, for the Arena Creek Box Culvert Project
- An ordinance to execute an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for installation of Purple Heart signage
- An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Merriwether Investments Inc., for property at 116 N. Spanish St.
- An ordinance approving record plat of Blattner Meadows Subdivision
- An ordinance approving record plat of AB Commercial Properties Subdivision
- An ordinance approving record plat of Austin Subdivision
Appointments
- Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors