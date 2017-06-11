All sections
NewsNovember 6, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/6/17

Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Employee health and dental insurance renewal presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Downtown strategic plan update...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Employee health and dental insurance renewal presentation
  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
  • Downtown strategic plan update
  • Agenda review
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1927 N. Kingshighway from RMH (residential manufactured home district) to R-4 (medium density multifamily residential district)
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to city code regarding the C-1, general commercial district
Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending city code relating to water service lines
  • An ordinance annexing unincorporated land along Weston Street upon the request of The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri
  • An ordinance zoning property along Weston Street as M-1, light manufacturing/industrial district
  • An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits
  • A resolution to execute a concessionaire agreement with Enterprise Leasing Co. of STL LLC for vehicle rental services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Heraflux Technologies for server services
  • A resolution to execute a contract with Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Co. for employee supplemental insurance, and for a Section 125 Cafeteria Plan
  • A resolution to execute the fourth amendment to lease agreement with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for office space at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution to execute a contract with Anthem Blue Cross for employee health-insurance services
  • A resolution to execute a contract with Delta Dental for employee dental-insurance services
  • A resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from Drury Properties Inc., and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation

New ordinances

  • An ordinance accepting a permanent water-line easement from The Heritage Park Condominium Association for property at 1310 Lexington Ave.
  • An ordinance to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • An ordinance rezoning of property at 1927 N. Kingshighway from RMH to R-4
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding the C-1, general commercial district

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board
  • Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Other business

  • Set regular city council meetings for the 2018 calendar year.

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

