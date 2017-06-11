Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/6/17

Consent agenda

An ordinance amending city code relating to water service lines

An ordinance annexing unincorporated land along Weston Street upon the request of The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri

An ordinance zoning property along Weston Street as M-1, light manufacturing/industrial district

An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits

A resolution to execute a concessionaire agreement with Enterprise Leasing Co. of STL LLC for vehicle rental services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute an agreement with Heraflux Technologies for server services

A resolution to execute a contract with Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Co. for employee supplemental insurance, and for a Section 125 Cafeteria Plan

A resolution to execute the fourth amendment to lease agreement with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for office space at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute a contract with Anthem Blue Cross for employee health-insurance services

A resolution to execute a contract with Delta Dental for employee dental-insurance services