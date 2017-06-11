Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/6/17

Consent agenda
- An ordinance amending city code relating to water service lines
- An ordinance annexing unincorporated land along Weston Street upon the request of The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri
- An ordinance zoning property along Weston Street as M-1, light manufacturing/industrial district
- An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits
- A resolution to execute a concessionaire agreement with Enterprise Leasing Co. of STL LLC for vehicle rental services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Heraflux Technologies for server services
- A resolution to execute a contract with Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Co. for employee supplemental insurance, and for a Section 125 Cafeteria Plan
- A resolution to execute the fourth amendment to lease agreement with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for office space at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution to execute a contract with Anthem Blue Cross for employee health-insurance services
- A resolution to execute a contract with Delta Dental for employee dental-insurance services
- A resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from Drury Properties Inc., and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation
New ordinances
- An ordinance accepting a permanent water-line easement from The Heritage Park Condominium Association for property at 1310 Lexington Ave.
- An ordinance to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- An ordinance rezoning of property at 1927 N. Kingshighway from RMH to R-4
- An ordinance amending city code regarding the C-1, general commercial district
Appointments
- Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Other business
- Set regular city council meetings for the 2018 calendar year.
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.