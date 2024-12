Staff presentation on request to rezone property at Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road from R-1, single-family suburban residential district, to R-3, high density single-family residential district

Consent agenda

An ordinance amending city code by establishing stop signs on Niemann Drive

An ordinance approving record plat of Walden Park Phase 4 development

An ordinance approving record plat of Lilmac East Second Subdivision

An ordinance to execute Amendment 3 to the state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design and construction of the runway lighting project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute an agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for the Arena Creek Box Culvert Project

A resolution to execute supplemental agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for design services for the procurement of an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and related equipment at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute supplemental agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilley Inc. for design services for the procurement of snow removal equipment at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport