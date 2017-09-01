All sections
NewsJanuary 9, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/9/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Seth McKee memorial proclamation n Discussion about allowing chickens to be kept in city limits Regular session, 7 p.m. Consent agenda n An ordinance renaming Wigwam Lane to Walden Boulevard...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Seth McKee memorial proclamation
  • Discussion about allowing chickens to be kept in city limits

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance renaming Wigwam Lane to Walden Boulevard
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for design and bidding services for partial overlay and rehabilitation of a runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Meyr Properties L.P. and Montgomery Bank for Rock Gardens subdivision
  • A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Meyr Properties L.P. and Montgomery Bank for LILMAC East subdivision
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tech District Foundation Inc. for installation of communication conduit and fiber-optic cable on Main Street
  • A resolution to execute amendments to the general services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the wastewater-treatment plant project
  • Accept the demolition of the Gordonville Road water tank and authorize final payment to Iseler Demolition Inc.
  • Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the 2016 sidewalk-gap program
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to ASA Asphalt Inc. for the 2016 asphalt-overlay program
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Whitener Street box culvert
  • Accept a portion of the public improvements to serve Shadow Wood Villas -- Phase 1
  • Approve two partial releases of escrow agreements for Shadow Wood Villas
  • Accept sidewalk improvements along Old Sprigg Street to serve Redhawk Commons development
  • Approve release of escrow agreement for Redhawk Commons Phase 2

New ordinances

  • An ordinance amending city code by repealing the board of examiners and enacting new system for processing construction-trades applications
  • An ordinance vacating a portion of unimproved Sunset Boulevard right of way, running north from Merriwether Street right of way
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of LILMAC East subdivision

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

