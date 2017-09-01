Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/9/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Seth McKee memorial proclamation
- Discussion about allowing chickens to be kept in city limits
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Consent agenda
- An ordinance renaming Wigwam Lane to Walden Boulevard
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for design and bidding services for partial overlay and rehabilitation of a runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Meyr Properties L.P. and Montgomery Bank for Rock Gardens subdivision
- A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Meyr Properties L.P. and Montgomery Bank for LILMAC East subdivision
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tech District Foundation Inc. for installation of communication conduit and fiber-optic cable on Main Street
- A resolution to execute amendments to the general services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the wastewater-treatment plant project
- Accept the demolition of the Gordonville Road water tank and authorize final payment to Iseler Demolition Inc.
- Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the 2016 sidewalk-gap program
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to ASA Asphalt Inc. for the 2016 asphalt-overlay program
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Whitener Street box culvert
- Accept a portion of the public improvements to serve Shadow Wood Villas -- Phase 1
- Approve two partial releases of escrow agreements for Shadow Wood Villas
- Accept sidewalk improvements along Old Sprigg Street to serve Redhawk Commons development
- Approve release of escrow agreement for Redhawk Commons Phase 2
New ordinances
- An ordinance amending city code by repealing the board of examiners and enacting new system for processing construction-trades applications
- An ordinance vacating a portion of unimproved Sunset Boulevard right of way, running north from Merriwether Street right of way
- An ordinance approving the record plat of LILMAC East subdivision
Appointments
- Appointments to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
