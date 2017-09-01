Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/9/17

Consent agenda

An ordinance renaming Wigwam Lane to Walden Boulevard

A resolution to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for design and bidding services for partial overlay and rehabilitation of a runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Meyr Properties L.P. and Montgomery Bank for Rock Gardens subdivision

A resolution to execute an escrow agreement with Meyr Properties L.P. and Montgomery Bank for LILMAC East subdivision

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tech District Foundation Inc. for installation of communication conduit and fiber-optic cable on Main Street

A resolution to execute amendments to the general services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the wastewater-treatment plant project

Accept the demolition of the Gordonville Road water tank and authorize final payment to Iseler Demolition Inc.

Accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the 2016 sidewalk-gap program

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to ASA Asphalt Inc. for the 2016 asphalt-overlay program

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Whitener Street box culvert

Accept a portion of the public improvements to serve Shadow Wood Villas -- Phase 1

Approve two partial releases of escrow agreements for Shadow Wood Villas

Accept sidewalk improvements along Old Sprigg Street to serve Redhawk Commons development