Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/22/19

Items for discussion

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Regular session

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

An ordinance to execute Amendment 2 to a block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in connection with the acquisition of a fire/rescue vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

An ordinance to execute a block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a snow removal equipment vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

An ordinance amending city code regarding the speed limit along Ritter Drive and a portion of Forest Avenue

An ordinance rezoning property at 921 S. Silver Springs Road from R-1, single-family residential district, to C-2, highway commercial district

An ordinance granting a special use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place

An ordinance granting a special use permit to Paul Bradley Russom and Bluff City Beer Co., for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a vehicle body and paint shop at 450 Siemers Drive