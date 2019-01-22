All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2019

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/22/19

Cape Girardeau City Council City Hall 401 Independence St. 5 p.m. today Study session Presentations n Hangar development update n Capital improvement program presentation Communications/reports n City council n Staff Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

Presentations

  • Hangar development update
  • Capital improvement program presentation

Communications/reports

  • City council
  • Staff
Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance to execute Amendment 2 to a block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in connection with the acquisition of a fire/rescue vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • An ordinance to execute a block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a snow removal equipment vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding the speed limit along Ritter Drive and a portion of Forest Avenue
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 921 S. Silver Springs Road from R-1, single-family residential district, to C-2, highway commercial district
  • An ordinance granting a special use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place
  • An ordinance granting a special use permit to Paul Bradley Russom and Bluff City Beer Co., for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a vehicle body and paint shop at 450 Siemers Drive
  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of special tax bills on properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements

New ordinances

  • An ordinance appropriating monies from the General Fund to upgrade the current 911 dispatch software
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Harvey Sherwood Extension Subdivision
  • An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Wright Properties III, LLC, and Wright Properties IV, LLC, for property at 1207 N. Main St., and 1003 N. Fountain St.

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Tree Board
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

