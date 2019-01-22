Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/22/19

Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m. today
Study session
Presentations
- Hangar development update
- Capital improvement program presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
- Agenda review
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
- An ordinance to execute Amendment 2 to a block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in connection with the acquisition of a fire/rescue vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- An ordinance to execute a block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a snow removal equipment vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- An ordinance amending city code regarding the speed limit along Ritter Drive and a portion of Forest Avenue
- An ordinance rezoning property at 921 S. Silver Springs Road from R-1, single-family residential district, to C-2, highway commercial district
- An ordinance granting a special use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place
- An ordinance granting a special use permit to Paul Bradley Russom and Bluff City Beer Co., for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a vehicle body and paint shop at 450 Siemers Drive
- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of special tax bills on properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements
New ordinances
- An ordinance appropriating monies from the General Fund to upgrade the current 911 dispatch software
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Harvey Sherwood Extension Subdivision
- An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Wright Properties III, LLC, and Wright Properties IV, LLC, for property at 1207 N. Main St., and 1003 N. Fountain St.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Tree Board