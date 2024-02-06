Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/21/20

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Approval of the Jan. 6 City Council regular session and closed session minutes.

An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a traffic engineering assistance program agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for the Kiwanis Drive corridor study, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Auburn Park Place One. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property at 623 Perry Ave. in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from R-3 to C-1. Second and third readings.

An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement among the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice for the purpose of housing federal prisoners in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a contract for services with the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, a/k/a MAGNET, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.