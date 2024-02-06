Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/21/20

Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n None at this time Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report...
Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m. today
Study session
No action will be taken during the study session
Presentations
None at this time
Communications/reports
City Council staff
Items for discussion
Planning and Zoning Commission report
Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) 2020-2025
Transportation Trust Fund 6 (TTF6) discussion
Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
Agenda review
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
Approval of the Jan. 6 City Council regular session and closed session minutes.
An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a traffic engineering assistance program agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for the Kiwanis Drive corridor study, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Second and third readings.
Ordinance approving the record plat of Auburn Park Place One. Second and third readings.
Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property at 623 Perry Ave. in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from R-3 to C-1. Second and third readings.
An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement among the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice for the purpose of housing federal prisoners in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a contract for services with the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, a/k/a MAGNET, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Evrard Company Inc. for the Fort D Roof Replacement Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute Amendment 4 to the State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the acquisition of an aircraft-rescue firefighting vehicle at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First, second and third readings.
An ordinance approving the record plat of OTC Second Subdivision. First reading.
An ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding sales of tobacco to minors. First reading.
An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from William D. Vied and Sharon L. Vied for 2522 Boutin Drive in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
Appointments
Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
Other business
Motion to set a special City Council meeting to declare the results of the Feb. 4 primary election.