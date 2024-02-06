All sections
August 11, 2022
Busch Valentine makes campaign stop in Cape
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine shakes hands with a resident at her campaign's meet and greet Wednesday morning at The Ground-A-Bout coffee shop in downtown Cape Girardeau. ...
Nathan English
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine shakes hands with a resident at her campaign's meet and greet Wednesday morning at The Ground-A-Bout coffee shop in downtown Cape Girardeau. Busch Valentine, heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, defeated 10 other Democrats in the Aug. 2 primary to secure the nomination. She will face off with current Missouri Attorney General and Republican nominee Eric Schmitt for the seat held by retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in November's general election.NATHAN ENGLISH
