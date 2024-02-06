Broadway corridor sculpture exhibit begins today

Ed and Carla Wubbena view the piece Back Channel by Daniel Perry of Waterloo, Iowa, during the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception in April 2021. This year's sculptures will be the subject of a reception at Vasterling Suites courtyard at 5:30 p.m. today in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event will be hosted by Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, City of Cape Girardeau, Public Art Committee and Old Town Cape. More information about the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition may be found online at capearts.org/odse. Southeast Missourian file