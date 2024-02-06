Bridging the gap

Missouri Department of Transportation transportation project designer Neal Taegtmeyer of Sikeston, Missouri, tests a bridge during MoDOT's 16th annual Bridge Building Competition on Thursday in the auditorium of Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau. "You want the lightest bridge holding the most weight," MoDOT district traffic engineer Craig Compas of Cape Girardeau said of the competition. MoDOT senior highway designer Gretchen Hanks of Cape Girardeau said there are 36 high schools taking part in the competition with more than 400 bridges submitted by students. Jacob Wiegand