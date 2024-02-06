Bridge celebration in Jackson

Millersville's Putz Construction workers are seen on Jackson's new West Mary Street Bridge on Thursday, June 15. The $1.71 million project, which includes a block-and-a-half of new sidewalks, was opened to the public May 17...

Millersville's Putz Construction workers are seen on Jackson's new West Mary Street Bridge, Thursday, June 15. The $1.71 million project, which includes a block-and-a-half of new sidewalks, was opened to the public May 17. At far left in the photo is Putz Construction owner Mike Putz and his wife, Roni Putz, who serves as office manager. At far right, wearing a black polo, is Jackson City Engineer Anna Bergmark. Putz Construction served as general contractor on the bridge/sidewalks project. In June 2022, Putz also finished the Hubble Creek Bridge in City Park, connecting Cascade Drive and Parkview Street. Jeff Long