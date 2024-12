The commission reviewed minutes from the Feb. 20 commission meeting and the minutes were approved.

Linda Redeffer from The Banner Press observed the meeting.

Brad Gregg with the Road and Bridge Department met with the commission to discuss problems with the county roads.

Sheriff Casey Graham met with the commission to discuss general county business.

After opening bids, Hulvey made a motion to accept the bid for the 1988 Chevrolet for $500. A vote was taken, all were in favor and the motion carried.

After opening bids, Hulvey made a motion not to accept the bid for the 1991 GMC service truck for $800. A vote was taken, all were in favor and the motion carried.

Shelby made a motion to go into closed session at 10:50 a.m. per RSMo 610.021. A vote was taken, all were in favor and the motion carried. Shelby made a motion to return to open session at 11:20 a.m. A vote was taken, all were in favor and the motion carried.