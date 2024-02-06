Boil water advisory issued for portion of Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau municipal officials issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the city Thursday, July 27. The advisory will remain in place through Saturday, July 29. Those in the affected area should not consume tap water during this period, unless otherwise notified. Use only bottled water or water that has been boiled for three to five minutes for drinking, washing dishes, washing fruits/vegetables, making ice cubes or brushing teeth. A water main along Bertling Street, between West End Boulevard and North Sprigg Street broke, prompting the advisory. City of Cape Girardeau