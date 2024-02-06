All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 28, 2023

Boil water advisory issued for portion of Cape Girardeau

City Of Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau municipal officials issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the city Thursday, July 27. The advisory will remain in place through Saturday, July 29. Those in the affected area should not consume tap water during this period, unless otherwise notified. Use only bottled water or water that has been boiled for three to five minutes for drinking, washing dishes, washing fruits/vegetables, making ice cubes or brushing teeth. A water main along Bertling Street, between West End Boulevard and North Sprigg Street broke, prompting the advisory.
Cape Girardeau municipal officials issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the city Thursday, July 27. The advisory will remain in place through Saturday, July 29. Those in the affected area should not consume tap water during this period, unless otherwise notified. Use only bottled water or water that has been boiled for three to five minutes for drinking, washing dishes, washing fruits/vegetables, making ice cubes or brushing teeth. A water main along Bertling Street, between West End Boulevard and North Sprigg Street broke, prompting the advisory.City of Cape Girardeau
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy