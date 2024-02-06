All sections
NewsOctober 1, 2020
Bicentennial flag presented to Cape County officials
Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft, left, presents a bicentennial banner and flag to Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier and Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers outside of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday in Jackson. ...
Sarah Yenesel
Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft, left, presents a bicentennial banner and flag to Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier and Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers outside of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday in Jackson. Ashcroft said every county will receive a banner and flag from the Bicentennial Commission of Missouri as a celebration of the upcoming 200-year anniversary of Missouri's statehood.
Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft, left, presents a bicentennial banner and flag to Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau County Auditor Pete Frazier and Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers outside of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Wednesday in Jackson. Ashcroft said every county will receive a banner and flag from the Bicentennial Commission of Missouri as a celebration of the upcoming 200-year anniversary of Missouri's statehood.Sarah Yenesel
