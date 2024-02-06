Ambulance involved in Tuesday morning accident

An ambulance was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Cape County Private Ambulance vehicle was struck in the side by another vehicle at the intersection. No one was injured in the accident, and the ambulance was not on an emergency transport at the time. The roadway was blocked temporarily, and the ambulance was towed away from the scene...