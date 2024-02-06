All aboard at Red Star

Ben Wyatt of Mayfield, Kentucky, and Dusty Lewis of Jonesboro, Illinois, work with Josh McKee of Olive Branch, Illinois, to launch the Marquette 1 on Thursday at the Red Star river access ramp in Cape Girardeau. ...

Ben Wyatt of Mayfield, Kentucky, (in boat doorway) and Dusty Lewis of Jonesboro, Illinois, (inside boat) work with Josh McKee of Olive Branch, Illinois, to launch the Marquette 1 on Thursday at the Red Star river access ramp in Cape Girardeau. Wyatt said the vessel management team with Marquette Transportation of Paducah, Kentucky, was paying a routine visit to a towboat on the Mississippi River. Jacob Wiegand