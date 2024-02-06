A visit to Santa's Workshop in Jackson

From left, Sam Helle and Makenna Christeson (dressed as elves) and Lisa and Mike Spies, dressed as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, pose for photos with children during Photos at Santa's Workshop on Saturday at Bella Vista Subdivision in Jackson. ...

From left, Sam Helle and Makenna Christeson (dressed as elves) and Lisa and Mike Spies, dressed as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, pose for photos with children during Photos at Santa's Workshop on Saturday at Bella Vista Subdivision in Jackson. Not pictured are Joshua Wehrenberg and Delaynie Spies, who also portrayed elves. Activities included letters to Santa, hot chocolate, arts and crafts, and photos. This is the first year the event has been held, but event coordinator Lisa Spies said they will likely turn it into an annual event. Brooke Holford