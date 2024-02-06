All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 14, 2020

A visit to Santa's Workshop in Jackson

From left, Sam Helle and Makenna Christeson (dressed as elves) and Lisa and Mike Spies, dressed as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, pose for photos with children during Photos at Santa's Workshop on Saturday at Bella Vista Subdivision in Jackson. ...

Brooke Holford
From left, Sam Helle and Makenna Christeson (dressed as elves) and Lisa and Mike Spies, dressed as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, pose for photos with children during Photos at Santa's Workshop on Saturday at Bella Vista Subdivision in Jackson. Not pictured are Joshua Wehrenberg and Delaynie Spies, who also portrayed elves. Activities included letters to Santa, hot chocolate, arts and crafts, and photos. This is the first year the event has been held, but event coordinator Lisa Spies said they will likely turn it into an annual event.
From left, Sam Helle and Makenna Christeson (dressed as elves) and Lisa and Mike Spies, dressed as Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus, respectively, pose for photos with children during Photos at Santa's Workshop on Saturday at Bella Vista Subdivision in Jackson. Not pictured are Joshua Wehrenberg and Delaynie Spies, who also portrayed elves. Activities included letters to Santa, hot chocolate, arts and crafts, and photos. This is the first year the event has been held, but event coordinator Lisa Spies said they will likely turn it into an annual event.Brooke Holford
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy