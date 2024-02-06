A Look Back

Circus performers, in town to perform at The Missourian Anniversary Show in Houck Stadium June 7, 1954, stopped in to visit with several polio victims at Saint Francis Hospital during the early afternoon. Here, Bill O’Dell shakes hands with Jerry Branch, 12, of Hornersville, Mo. Looking on, from left, are Slim Collins, Jack Harrison, Toto and his dog, Herman. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)...

