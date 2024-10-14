Out of the past: Oct. 9

“Little Butch” Stanphill, who at 5 years old, is an evangelist, assists his father, the Rev. Ira Stanphill, with the closing services of a revival at Assembly of God Church, 1202 S. Sprigg St.; the youthful evangelist, who has been performing at revival services since he was 3, preaches, plays his trombone and sings.

An estimated 1,500 persons attend the “coon on a log” contest, held at Capaha Park in the afternoon, despite protests by the Humane Society of Missouri; the raccoons come out the winners in the competition, with only six of the 72 dogs able to get the coon off the floating log; and in each of those cases, the coons escape from the dogs before they can be carried 15 feet to shore; the contest is sponsored by the Coffee Drinkers Friendship Club to raise money for the emergency polio fund, a little under $500 being cleared.

1924

Congressman Cleveland A. Newton of St. Louis arrives in Cape Girardeau late in the afternoon and will be the principal speaker tonight at a Republican mass meeting at Common Pleas Courthouse; Secretary of State Charles U. Becker, a candidate for reelection, and Phil A. Bennett, GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, will also be present to speak.

A portion, at least, of West End Boulevard will be paved this year, say city officials in denying reports that improvement work in other sections of Cape Girardeau will be given preference; Keller & Haas, contractors, have been ordered to proceed immediately with the paving of as large a portion of the boulevard as is possible before cold weather breaks; grading starts today on the block between Broadway and Normal Avenue.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.