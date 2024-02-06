Out of the past: Oct. 21

1999

The parking problem on the 126-year-old campus of Southeast Missouri State University surfaced again yesterday at a strategic planning forum at Dempster Hall; the school’s president, Dr. Ken Dobbins, told about 100 faculty, staff and students he hopes to secure federal and state money to build a parking garage at the site of the band practice field; but the project can’t move forward until synthetic turf is installed at Houck Stadium, providing the band with an alternate place to practice.

Former University of Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart took in the practice of the Southeast Missouri Sate University’s hoop squad yesterday at the Student Recreation Center; Stewart was in Cape Girardeau because of his close relationship with Southeast coach Gary Garner, who was an assistant under Stewart at Missouri from 1977-81; the two have remained friends, often seeking each other out for advice.

1974

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Realtors – appearing before the County Court in the morning and the county Planning and Zoning Commission – says county zoning should be implemented before “excessive restrictions” are imposed upon residential developers through adoption of the commission’s proposed land subdivision and mobile home park regulations; the Realtors list several items they consider fallacies in the 77-page land plan proposal.

The issue of public housing in Chaffee isn’t quite dead, but a tabling motion passed by the City Council momentarily deflates its proponents; the expected fireworks don’t burst forth when the council passes the motion by a four to three vote resolving that “public housing will not be brought up until the first meeting of next year”; instead, the council moves on to consider the natural gas bidding situation, the second major issue to preoccupy Chaffee.