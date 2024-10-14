Out of the past: Oct. 16

1999

The new Midtown Family Medical Center, which will serve members of the Craftsman Independent Union and benefit residents near the clinic, will be dedicated Monday to Velma M. Kelley; Kelley, the mother of Craftsman Union president Fred D. Kelley, was always there for needy people in South Cape Girardeau, her son says.

The Jackson Board of Education signed a contract to purchase property near its high school campus Friday; the board will complete the agreement to purchase the property at 418 W. Monroe for $58,000 later this year, says superintendent Dr. Ron Anderson; the property is adjacent to the high school campus near the maintenance facility.

1974

Picketing of Naeter Brothers Publishing Co., publishers of The Southeast Missourian, is in its second day as members of Local 647, International Printing and Graphic Communications Union, continue their strike; the walkout began about noon yesterday, less than an hour before edition time, forcing the newspaper to miss a day of publication; today’s and Tuesday’s editions are delivered together.

It looks like Truman Farrow of Jackson, the Republican candidate for Congress from Southeast Missouri, won’t get help from Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth in his attempt to unseat 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau; a spokesman for the attorney general’s office says it won’t issue an opinion to Farrow on whether Burlison is legally serving in Congress.

1949