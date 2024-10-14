Out of the past: Oct. 14

1999

Estimated bills will soon become a thing of the past for AmerenUE customers; devices being installed over the next three months will enable AmerenUE to read both gas and electric meters by remote control.

CAIRO, Ill. – The death of a 65-year-old Kentucky man who was flying a homemade gyrocopter is being investigated, but may never be solved says Bill McHughs of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office; David Spears of Kevil, Kentucky, died Monday when his one-seat gyrocopter crashed three-fourths of a mile east of Cairo Municipal Airport near Highway 3.

1974

A petition of the City of Jackson to halt construction of the long-proposed county law enforcement complex on the County Farm property in Cape Girardeau has been turned down by the Missouri Supreme Court; the high court’s decision removes another road block set up by Jackson city officials and residents to prevent moving the jail from the county seat; the controversy is far from over, as another Jackson appeal to the Supreme Court is still pending; meanwhile, Nip Kelley Trucking and Equipment is given the go-ahead to begin site preparation work at the County Farm.

Dr. Harold O. Grauel of Cape Girardeau has been appointed to the advisory board for the Missouri School of the Blind in St. Louis; a retired Southeast Missouri State University English professor, he is one of five persons appointed to the new advisory board.