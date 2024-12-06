Out of the past: Dec. 6

1999

​What started as a small-scale effort by two Delta men to rescue two cats ended Sunday with a diving team and a tow truck; Michael Sweet and Kevin Coomer wanted to rescue a pair of stray kittens, but ended up needing a team of helpers when their vehicle rolled into the Diversion Channel about 8 p.m.; the diving team and firefighters from Cape Girardeau responded to the call for help.

The Cape Girardeau City Council approves by a 6-0 vote, with one abstention, a rezoning request of St. Andrew Lutheran Church to change from R-1 single-family residential district to C-2, general commercial district; the change will allow the church to house Saxony Lutheran High School temporarily.

1974

​Missouri’s new Coordinating Board for Higher Education tends not to be representative of the needs of state universities and acts instead as an arm of the executive branch of government, said Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of Southeast Missouri State University, yesterday in accusing the board of telling universities how much money they will receive without listening to the school’s needs; Scully made the accusation as the Board of Regents discussed plans for additions to the Industrial Arts Building and awarded contracts totaling $226,717.52 for expansion of Brandt Music Hall.

PERRYVILLE – Questions over whether the county currently has a prosecuting attorney and who the governor will appoint to become the new county prosecuting attorney are being asked in Perry County this week, following the resignation of William E. Coen Jr. to accept a position with the Kansas City Court of Appeals; A.J. Seier of Cape Girardeau, prosecuting attorney of Cape County since 1968, and John G. Meyer, who recently set up a private practice in Perryville and is assistant prosecutor, are two contenders for the vacant position.

