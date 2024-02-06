Natural gas conversion makes history

Cape Girardeans have been “cooking with gas” since early in the 1900s.

On Feb. 10, 1905, the City Council passed an ordinance granting the Electric Lights and Water Co. an exclusive franchise for erecting a gas-manufacturing plant here and running mains to all the city’s “streets, alleys and highways.”

Records are incomplete, but it appears the plant near the city water works – consisting of a building containing the coal-burning apparatus to manufacture the gas, a gas-cleaning house and a storage tank – was completed and put into operation around 1907.

The plant was expanded and modernized over the years, and by 1927 a suggestion was made to pipe natural gas to Cape Girardeau. It would take another two decades for that talk to become a reality.

World War II appears to have put things on hold. As part of the war effort, however, the War Emergency Pipe Line – two lines, actually: the Big Inch and the Little Inch – carrying gasoline was built from Texas to Grays Point below Scott City. After the war, talk of piping natural gas to Cape Girardeau again began, this time making use of the “Inch” pipelines.

In October 1947, H.B. Newman, president of Missouri Utilities, announced that its application for natural gas service from the Inch pipelines had been approved. Missouri Utilities planned to service Cape Girardeau, Illmo, Fornfelt, Ancell and Dexter, if those towns voted franchises to the company. Cape Girardeau voters, by a margin of better than five to one, approved the agreement Nov. 30, 1948.

Mid-States Construction Co. of Mount Vernon, Illinois, under a contract with Missouri Utilities, began laying the pipe, an estimated 42,000 feet, in July 1949. Work progressed rapidly, and by the end of the following month the line had been completed between Illmo and Cape Girardeau, except for a few gaps where physical barriers had to be negotiated.

On Sept. 8, 1949, natural gas was flowing from the Inch lines to a distribution point on Hackberry Street in Cape Girardeau. Shortly afterward, plans were finalized for the conversion of all appliances in the city of Cape Girardeau using manufactured gas to natural gas.

Published Saturday, Sept. 10, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

Force of 400 to convert Cape to natural gas use

Sunday, Sept. 18 will be C-Day in Cape Girardeau. On that day an army of 350 to 400 men, armed with necessary tools and equipment, will make a door-to-door canvass of the city converting every manufactured gas appliance to use of natural gas.

Conversion Day plans were announced today by president H.B. Newman and vice president Leonard A. Byron of the Missouri Utilities Co.

The entire task of converting appliances will be done in the single day The company officials asked that every gas user in the city make arrangements to have somebody at home on the day designated until a man has called to make the conversion.

It is hoped, Mr. Newman said, to have every appliance in the city using gas converted before nightfall. The crews will begin their rounds at 7 a.m.

1,875 customers in town

There are 1,875 gas customers in the city, 1,723 residential and 152 commercial. There is no estimate of the number of appliances owned by the users.

The men assigned to the conversion project will come here from St. Louis, where they have been engaged in servicing 2,100 customers a day for Laclede Light and Gas Co.

All, Mr. Newman said, have been in the work for a lengthy period of time. They have been picked for their honesty, courtesy and ability to cope with any situation, he related.

A dispatcher will be here Thursday of next week to organize districts and arrange for dispatching orders. Each man on the conversion crew will be assigned six or eight customers.

Sounds warning

Mr. Byron warned that from the time the conversion begins at 7 a.m. until the converter arrives no appliance except top burners of gas ranges should be used.

One hundred maps have been prepared by utility company personnel to give to crew captains on C-Day. They designate to each man the addresses in each block where gas appliances are used.

At 4 a.m., three hours before the crews begin converting, natural gas will e turned into the Cape Girardeau distribution system. This will be done at regulator stations constructed at Sprigg Street and Washington Avenue and on Good Hope Street … and on Good Hope Street between Sprigg and Ellis streets.

Manufactured gas will be purged out of the system as it is pushed ahead of the natural gas flow to open valves at various points in the city.

Taking out old gas

The entire system, except for minute quantities in consumers’ pipes, will be glad of manufactured gas by this process. The converter, when he arrives, will burn off the remaining manufactured gas in consumers’ mains.

The actual conversion process consists of changing orifices in gas appliances. This is a tiny connection through which the gas passes to reach burners. Since natural gas is rich, compared to lean manufactured gas, smaller orifice openings must be inserted in appliances. In some cases the amount of air entering adjacent to the orifice must be regulated by attachments.

Mr. Newman stressed that this work is being done at company expense and will not be charged against the customer. He estimated that the one-day conversion job will cost the company between $25,000 and $30,000.

Special crew coming