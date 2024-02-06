1949 stone gateway marks Cape's 'principal shrine'

Sometimes referred to as the Cape County Historical Marking Association (or Committee), the Associated Committees for Historic Cape Girardeau represented 24 local organizations, all with a desire to mark and preserve sites of historic significance in the city, and was active here in the 1940s and '50s. The committee seems to have found inspiration in similar work the Rotary Club was doing about the same time.
The obituary of Benson C. Hardesty, a Cape Girardeau attorney and enthusiastic supporter of historic preservation, explains the association this way: "Mr. Hardesty had always shown a keen appreciation of the historic, and in 1946 proposed at Rotary Club the marking of such locations in Cape Girardeau. From this grew the Associated Committees for Historic Cape Girardeau, composed of representatives of numerous organizations. Through its work Indian Park was marked by a granite boulder carrying its history. Another marker commemorated the planting of a cross at the mouth of Cape LaCroix Creek and a third program brought establishment of Missouri Park."
The first marker erected by the Associated Committees for Historic Cape Girardeau, according to the Southeast Missourian in October 1946, was the granite boulder in Indian Park. It recognized the park as the site American Indians camped as they visited the city's founder, Louis Lorimier, from 1793 to 1812. A year later, the association erected a concrete cross at Cape LaCroix Creek, seeking to preserve the memory of three French missionaries who planted a cross at the mouth of the creek in 1699. Because of development and because of threats by an out-of-state group that objected to "a cross illegally placed on public property in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the 'land of Limbaugh,'" the monument was eventually moved to the grounds of Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church.
In both instances, the monuments bore bronze tablets recording the history of the sites.
At the same time the association was preparing to unveil the Cape LaCroix Cross, it announced plans to mark historic Old Lorimier Cemetery. An 18-by-14-inch bronze table was to be mounted on "a post at the south of the cemetery." The association promised, "The marker with appropriate inscription will last virtually forever."
So far, that promise has been kept. A bronze plaque on a stone gateway south of the cemetery still declares: "Old Lorimier Cemetery, Cape Girardeau's oldest shrine" and a "gift of Don Louis Lorimier." Here "lie pioneers, founders, builders and defenders of our country."
Although members of the association planned to dedicate both Cape LaCroix Cross and the Old Lorimier Cemetery marker on Oct. 6, 1947 – Missouri Day – things didn't work out exactly as planned. The cross was dedicated in an elaborate ceremony a week after its planned unveiling, but it was more than a year after that before the cemetery entryway was completed.
Here's how the Southeast Missourian covered construction and dedication of thememorial at Old Lorimier.
Published Saturday, Dec. 18, 1948:
Shortage of stones, money halts work on Missouri Park gateway
With little fanfare, the Cape County Historical Marking Association, as its annual project, has completed about half of an ornamental entrance to Missouri Park where it skirts the south edge of historic Old Lorimier Cemetery. The above photograph illustrates how far stonemasons (employees of contractor Burton Gerhardt) got with the pillared entranceway before a shortage of sandstone and money halted operations.
High stone posts, indicated in the foreground, will face the Fountain Street entrance to Missouri Park, with lower posts at the far end of the gateway.
The sandstone shown in the picture was secured from various old buildings in the city as they were demolished to make way for new structures. But not enough could be found, so operations have been stopped until a new supply can be obtained to complete the job.
B.C. Hardesty, chairman of the committee, has received word that a supply may be obtained in Tennessee, and efforts are being made to go for these.
Funds remaining from a drive a year ago for marking of another site have been used to do the work at Missouri Park. However, cost of labor and hauling of stones has about depleted the association's treasury, except for occasional gifts which come in. It is hoped that enough funds will be forthcoming to purchase the Tennessee stone, haul it here and pay for its laying.
The road seen in the foreground of the photograph makes a horseshoe loop and follows along the line of trees at the edge of the cemetery. It provides the only means of driving near the historic location, except at the front. A flight of sandstone steps will be built at the upper edge of the road to provide access to the cemetery.
Published Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1948:
Stone offered for Missouri Park project
Numerous offers have been received by the Cape County Historical Marking Committee for sandstone to complete an ornamental entrance to Missouri Park adjoining Old Lorimier Cemetery, B.C. Hardesty, committee chairman, reported today. The project, partially completed, was halted by a lack of proper stone to complete the job. Cost of masons to lay the stone and hauling charges have been borne from funds left over from a project last year. Mr. Hardesty reported, however, that practically all of this money has been used.
Published Saturday, Oct. 1, 1949:
To dedicate memorial entrance to historic Girardeau cemetery
The dedicatory services Monday afternoon for the new memorial entrance to Old Lorimier Cemetery, will mark another step in the planned program to further beautify the old burial ground, Cape Girardeau's oldest historic shrine. The Associated Committees of Historic Cape Girardeau is spearheading a program for the restoration of the old landmark.
The entrance is composed of pillars, constructed of sandstone to blend with the rest of the masonry, and on one pillar is a bronze plaque, on which is inscribed a brief historical sketch of the cemetery. There is a turnaround driveway leading to the south edge of the cemetery. Planned for the future are the construction of massive stone steps to connect the driveway and the cemetery, the restoration of Lorimier tombs and pagoda, further planting and beautification and repair of neglected tombstones.
The dedicatory service is scheduled for 4 o'clock so school children will be able to attend. The rites will serve a double purpose, to dedicate the entrance and to mark Missouri Day.
B.C. Hardesty of the Associated Committees, pointed out that there are several women's club and organizations which will meet Monday, and he invited them to attend the services in groups or individually.
W.W. Parker, president of the Associated Committees, will preside. The State College band, directed by Prof. O. Louis Wilcox, will play, and the Rev. Joseph L. Lilly, C.M., prefect of studies for the Congregation of the Mission in the Western Province, will ask the invocation.
Mr. Hardesty will recognize the construction supervisor, Burton Gerhardt, local contractor. Presentation of the memorial entrance will be by Robert R. Hill, and Mayor Walter H. Ford will accept. "Missouri Waltz" will be sung by the Washington School Chorus, accompanied by the college band, and then Mr. Parker will dedicate the entrance.
Frederic A. Groves will introduce the speaker, Charles van Ravenswaay, director of the Missouri Historical Society, St. Louis.
Request of Washington School to be sponsor for the historic site will be by Fred M. Wilferth, principal, and acceptance will be by Felix E. Snider. The Rev. C.E. Mount, pastor of Presbyterian Church, will pronounce the benediction.
Published Monday, Oct. 3, 1949:
Dedicatory exercises for the memorial entrance to Old Lorimier Cemetery were shifted to the Washington School this afternoon because of rain. Chief speaker was Charles van Ravenswaay, director of the Missouri Historical Society of St. Louis.
Published Tuesday, Oct. 4, 1949:
Dedicate gates of Old Lorimier
In striking a comparison of the frontier facing the founders of Cape Girardeau and the one facing the residents of the city and elsewhere in the world today, Charles van Ravensway, director of the Missouri Historical Society, St. Louis, said the challenge of the pioneer was the conquest of the wilds this land, but the world frontier now is extremely more challenging – the creating of a world free from fear itself.
Mr. van Ravenswaay was speaking at dedicatory services Monday for the new memorial entrance to Old Lorimier Cemetery, and the services also marking Missouri Day in Cape Girardeau. He spoke in the auditorium of Washington School, near the cemetery, where the rites were scheduled originally, but shifted to the school due to rain.
Our frontier is here today, he said, and added: "Our frontier is in the hearts of our own people." He was introduced by Mrs. Frederic A. Groves, former state D.A.R. vice regent, and national Midwest vice president of the D.A.R.
On Missouri Day
W.W. Parker, president of the Associated Committee of Historic Cape Girardeau, which effected the construction of the new entrance, presided, and also dedicated the unit. He prefaced his dedicatory address with remarks calling attention to the fact that the services were also in observance of Missouri Day. He pointed out that in 1915 the General Assembly declared the first Monday in October to be Missouri Day.
Mr. Parker said Old Lorimier Cemetery is Cape Girardeau's principal shrine, and named some of the city's founders and leaders who are buried in the 141-year-old burial grounds. He concluded by stressing the importance of residents dedicating themselves to the restoration and preservation of the historic shrine.
B.C. Hardesty, speaking for the Associated Committees, recognized the construction supervisor, Burton Gerhardt, local contractor, and presented Mrs. Gerhardt a picture of the memorial entrance as Mr. Gerhardt was unable to attend.
Prof. R.R. Hill presented the entrance to the city, and Mayor Walter H. Ford formally accepted.
Request of Washington School to be sponsor of the historic site was made by Principal Fred M. Wilferth, who also said a program of study would be initiated among the children of the school to further the preservation of the burial ground. Prof. Felix E. Snider accepted in behalf of the Associated Committees.
Introductory music was by the State College Band, directed by Prof. O. Louis Wilcox, and the Rev. Joseph L. Lilly, C.M., Prefect of Studies for the Congregation of the Mission in the Western Province, Perryville, asked the invocation.
The Washington School Chorus, directed by Mrs. J.A. Waller, and accompanied by the band, sang "Missouri Waltz". The Rev. C.E. Mount, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, pronounced the benediction.
If Old Lorimier Cemetery is Cape Girardeau's "principal shrine," as Dr. W.W. Parker declared at the dedication, I would say the city and its residents haven't been very good guardians of that historic site. While the ornate entranceway to the cemetery still stands largely as it did in 1949, the same can't be said for the monuments that mark the graves of our town's founders.
A fence and security system now guard the cemetery from would-be vandals. But little has been done to repair the damage done by those vandals and weather in years past. Perhaps that should be our town's next historic preservation effort.
Sharon Sanders is the librarian at the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.