A Cole County judge Tuesday, Nov. 19, ordered the Missouri Department of Social Services to pay more than $115,000 in legal fees and a $5,000 penalty for “knowingly and purposefully” violating the state’s open records law.

In September, Judge Jon Beetem determined that the department violated the Sunshine Law by wrongfully withholding public records based on the identity of requester and not the contents of the records. The department also took months to respond to the request without a reasonable justification, Beetem ruled.

A software company and former state vendor, HHS Technology, submitted the request in 2022 and filed a lawsuit the following year after not hearing back from the department for months and ultimately being denied the records.

Beetem ordered the department to turn over the requested records, pay $5,000 in civil penalties and cover attorney’s fees.

“(The Department of Social Services) aggressively defended this case which drove up the fees,” Beetem wrote in his order Tuesday.

In a court filing requesting fees in October, one of HHS Technology’s attorneys, Alexander Barrett, wrote that “the way (DSS) conducted this litigation was unreasonably difficult and costly to Plaintiff,” and that rather than trying the straightforward legal issues of the case, the state “fought Plaintiff at each and every turn.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.