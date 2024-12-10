A snowstorm that swept western Missouri last year left a patient waiting on critical medication they needed to ward off seizures.

That patient ended up in a hospital to deliver a dose of the drug.

Now, with an increasing number of rural residents relying on mail service to get their prescriptions — and the U.S. Postal Service set to cut some services to more remote areas — medical professionals worry about the consequences.

“What I’m concerned about from a rural health standpoint,” said Tessa Schnelle, the director of pharmacy at the Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, “is some of the things that we even see now with mail order becoming more exacerbated.”

The USPS didn’t meet its delivery goals in Missouri this year. Now, to save more than $3.5 billion a year, the Postal Service announced a “Regional Transportation Optimization” plan that would centralize service around regional hubs such as Kansas City and St. Louis.

Instead of twice-a-day pickup and drop-off at local post offices, the USPS is planning to reduce those services to once a day.

The Postal Service says the plan could mean an additional day in transit for some mail. Medical professionals in Missouri say that slowing the mail could threaten the ability of their patients, particularly in rural areas, to get timely delivery of prescriptions that are critical to their health.

Postal Service officials promise that deliveries should still reach mailboxes within current delivery times. But after delays and spotty service, Missourians fret that things will get worse.

Goals for delivery time lowered

The change in services comes as many Americans embrace mail-order prescriptions and as rural pharmacies close their doors.

Between 2018 and 2023, retail pharmacies in rural communities decreased by nearly 6%, a study from the RUPRI Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis found. It’s a nationwide trend in rural and urban areas: Pharmacies in urban areas declined by 3.4% over the same time.

New 2025 delivery target information published by the Postal Service found that it fell short of its fiscal year 2024 delivery goals. The 2024 targets called for delivering a single piece of first-class mail within two days after it’s dropped in a collection box 93% of the time. Actual deliveries hit that mark 86.9% of the time.

Now, the Postal Service lowered the targets to 87% for the budget year that started in October.

In Missouri and Kansas, the percentage of mail that met the two-day first-class mail delivery goal fell to 85.9% in 2024 from 90.4% in 2023.

“The Postal Service has … decided that the best way to achieve targets is to lower them,” Steve Hutkins, a retired English professor wrote on his Save the Post Office website. “Expect things to get worse before they get any better.”