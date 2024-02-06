One-hundred and three infant deaths were reported in 2022 in Missouri, with 74% of them because of unsafe sleeping environments, according to Missouri Department of Social Services.

Sleep-related infant death is the leading cause of infant mortality from 1 month to 1 year of age.

Here are some tips, according to DSS, and the American Academy of Pediatrics at www.healthychildren.org:

• Babies are safest when they sleep alone.

• Place a baby in a crib on his or her back.

• Keep the baby’s sleeping area clear of soft items such as blankets, pillows, stuffed animals or crib bumpers. Pacifiers are considered safe.