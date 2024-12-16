Hovis among lawmakers who file bills to regulate hemp products

Every time Missouri lawmakers have proposed legislation to essentially ban intoxicating-hemp products in the last few years, the hemp industry has mounted a united opposition to stop them.

Products like Delta-8 THC drinks can currently be bought everywhere from bars to coffee shops statewide.

Year after year, hemp business owners and distributors have asked the state to impose age restrictions and testing requirements, rather than ban the products outright.

“We don’t have any mechanism to regulate them right now, and so they’re in no man’s land,” said Steven Busch, owner of Krey Distributing, one of the state’s alcohol distributors. “And that’s our biggest problem right now — that there are no rules. The 21-plus rule isn’t even law, though everyone’s doing it.”

Now for the first time, leaders of the hemp industry are pushing their own legislation to establish business licenses and regulations.

But the industry is far from united.

Two bills have been pre-filed — one backed by Busch and one supported by the Missouri Beer Wholesalers Association. One backed by the Missouri Hemp Trade Association is expected to be pre-filed soon. Other bills are waiting in the wings to potentially be added as amendments.

The beer wholesalers’ legislation, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater, lays out regulations only for hemp beverages, which would regulate popular bar drinks like Missouri-based Mighty Kind cannabis seltzers. It would also establish the same three-tier distribution system that the alcohol industry has long abided by.

The bill backed by Busch and sponsored by Republican state Rep. Dave Hinman of O’Fallon would regulate beverages as well, but it also includes guidelines for edibles, vapes and tinctures.

The hemp trade association believes both bills set the maximum THC content for all items too low. The association also vehemently opposes the three-tier system.

“It creates a monopoly on behalf of the distributors,” said Craig Katz, spokesman for the Missouri Hemp Trade Association. “It may have worked over decades in the alcohol industry and they’re used to it, but it doesn’t really work for the hemp industry.”

It’s not only the alcohol industry that’s used to the system.

All three bills direct the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to regulate hemp licensees, and the state agency has used the three-tier system since prohibition ended in the 1930s. It prohibits distribution companies from holding a license for retail or manufacturing facilities. Back then, it was intended to prevent market domination by restricting any one tier from having financial interest in another.

On the other end of the spectrum, Republican state Sen. Nick Schroer of Defiance has once again proposed legislation that would essentially ban a good portion of intoxicating hemp products outright and require the eligible ones only to be sold in regulated marijuana dispensaries.

His bill is supported by the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association.

Andrew Mullins, executive director for MoCannTrade, said all sides agree that unregulated, intoxicating products are a health and public safety risk. The “only real question” for policymakers, he said, is whether the state should establish a “dual, parallel, expensive system of regulation” for these intoxicating products, which often have the THC potency as those found in highly-regulated dispensaries.

“Hemp and marijuana come from the same plant,” Mullins said. “If it’s non-intoxicating, it’s hemp. If it comes from the cannabis plant and it’s intoxicating – it’s marijuana and Missouri law should treat it as such.”

‘No way to police it’

Busch and the hemp trade association worked together over the summer to write one piece of legislation, but then a rift over distribution and THC content severed the groups in September. And it’s evident in the nearly-identical language in the two bills.

“We were working with them for almost four months, trying to gather feedback and get in alignment,” Busch said. “One of their board members took our bill, our work product, and decided that they were going to use whatever parts of it they wanted.”

Katz doesn’t deny that they included some of the language, but said the association also sourced from other places.

Busch’s bill proposes to limit edibles to only 5 mg of THC per serving and beverages to 10mg of THC per serving.

The association’s bill would limit it to 100 mg of THC per serving, saying that some people who use the products medicinally require a higher dose.