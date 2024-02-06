Did you know? What does OSHA say about employees working in the cold?

When the temperatures turn extremely cold, most people remain inside to remain cozy. And most people know how to dress for those temperatures if they’re going to be outside for recreational purposes.

Most people who venture into frigid conditions do so because their jobs require it, and sometimes that means they’ll be working for long periods. Such workers can encounter cold stress when doing their jobs.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration established a web page, pointing out some of the risks and symptoms of cold stress.

Among the conditions to watch for are:

Hypothermia

Frostbite

Trench Foot

Chilblain

Hypothermia occurs when body heat is lost faster than it can be replaced and when the normal body temperature drops to less than 95 degrees. People should note when they begin to shiver or stomp their feet to generate heat, that’s the first, and mild, indication that hypothermia may be setting in.