Did you know? What does OSHA say about employees working in the cold?

When the temperatures turn extremely cold, most people remain inside to remain cozy. And most people know how to dress for those temperatures if they’re going to be outside for recreational purposes.
Most people who venture into frigid conditions do so because their jobs require it, and sometimes that means they’ll be working for long periods. Such workers can encounter cold stress when doing their jobs.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration established a web page, pointing out some of the risks and symptoms of cold stress.
Among the conditions to watch for are:
Hypothermia occurs when body heat is lost faster than it can be replaced and when the normal body temperature drops to less than 95 degrees. People should note when they begin to shiver or stomp their feet to generate heat, that’s the first, and mild, indication that hypothermia may be setting in.
At some point, the shivering will stop, but the worker may lose coordination, fumble items and become disoriented. Eventually, they may be unable to stand, their pupils may become dilated and their pulse and breathing could slow. If not treated, a person can perish from hypothermia.
Frostbite is the freezing of the skin, usually the extremities. In severe cases, it can lead to amputation. Those with frostbite experience tingling, numbness and aching. Their skin may turn a pale color, and blistering can occur. In severe cases of frostbite, give the person something warm to drink. Do not rub the affected area, break blisters or place in warm water. Seek medical help.
Trench Foot can occur at temperatures as high as 60 degrees if the feet are constantly wet. Symptoms include redness and numbness of the skin; leg cramps; swelling; blisters; bleeding under the skin and gangrene, in which the foot may turn dark purple, blue or gray.
Chilblains is a painful condition caused by the inflammation of small blood vessels. Symptoms include redness, itching, blistering, inflammation and possible ulceration. Those with this condition should avoid scratching, slowly warm the skin, use corticosteroid creams and keep blisters and ulcers clean and covered.
So what should supervisors do to ensure their employees don’t suffer from these conditions? OSHA says employers should:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that cold stress can happen not just when working outdoors, but also when working indoors in poorly insulated garages or shops.
