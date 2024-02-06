All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HealthJanuary 14, 2025

Did you know? What does OSHA say about employees working in the cold?

Learn how OSHA advises employers to protect workers from cold stress, including hypothermia and frostbite, with training, engineering controls and proper scheduling to ensure safety in frigid conditions.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

When the temperatures turn extremely cold, most people remain inside to remain cozy. And most people know how to dress for those temperatures if they’re going to be outside for recreational purposes.

Most people who venture into frigid conditions do so because their jobs require it, and sometimes that means they’ll be working for long periods. Such workers can encounter cold stress when doing their jobs.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration established a web page, pointing out some of the risks and symptoms of cold stress.

Among the conditions to watch for are:

  • Hypothermia
  • Frostbite
  • Trench Foot
  • Chilblain

Hypothermia occurs when body heat is lost faster than it can be replaced and when the normal body temperature drops to less than 95 degrees. People should note when they begin to shiver or stomp their feet to generate heat, that’s the first, and mild, indication that hypothermia may be setting in.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

At some point, the shivering will stop, but the worker may lose coordination, fumble items and become disoriented. Eventually, they may be unable to stand, their pupils may become dilated and their pulse and breathing could slow. If not treated, a person can perish from hypothermia.

Frostbite is the freezing of the skin, usually the extremities. In severe cases, it can lead to amputation. Those with frostbite experience tingling, numbness and aching. Their skin may turn a pale color, and blistering can occur. In severe cases of frostbite, give the person something warm to drink. Do not rub the affected area, break blisters or place in warm water. Seek medical help.

Trench Foot can occur at temperatures as high as 60 degrees if the feet are constantly wet. Symptoms include redness and numbness of the skin; leg cramps; swelling; blisters; bleeding under the skin and gangrene, in which the foot may turn dark purple, blue or gray.

Chilblains is a painful condition caused by the inflammation of small blood vessels. Symptoms include redness, itching, blistering, inflammation and possible ulceration. Those with this condition should avoid scratching, slowly warm the skin, use corticosteroid creams and keep blisters and ulcers clean and covered.

So what should supervisors do to ensure their employees don’t suffer from these conditions? OSHA says employers should:

  • Train workers on how to prevent and recognize cold stress illnesses and injuries and how to apply first aid.
  • Provide engineering controls such as radiant heaters to warm workers in outdoor security stations.
  • Shield work areas from drafts or wind to reduce wind chill.
  • Provide warm liquids to prevent dehydration.
  • Schedule heavy work during the warmer part of the day.
  • Use the buddy system to allow workers to keep an eye on one another for signs of cold stress.
  • Reduce the physical demands of workers, perhaps using relief workers or rotate extra workers in and out of work for long, demanding jobs.
  • Give frequent breaks in warm areas.
  • Acclimatize new workers by gradually increasing their workload as they build up a tolerance to the cold environment.
  • Make sure employees are properly dressed for the cold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that cold stress can happen not just when working outdoors, but also when working indoors in poorly insulated garages or shops.

Advertisement
Related
HealthJan. 13
Living longer can mean more dementia but there are ways to r...
HealthJan. 13
Expert: No bird flu vaccine needed for people yet
HealthJan. 13
Proposals look to shrink Medicaid under Trump administration
HealthJan. 10
Movement Column: New Year's Resolutions

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Junk food, drug use cut into life expectancy gains across US
HealthJan. 7
Junk food, drug use cut into life expectancy gains across US
Biden administration bars medical debt from credit scores
HealthJan. 7
Biden administration bars medical debt from credit scores
Health insurers limit coverage of prosthetic limbs, questioning their medical necessity
HealthJan. 6
Health insurers limit coverage of prosthetic limbs, questioning their medical necessity
New Kansas City program steers residents to mental health, drug care rather than custody
HealthJan. 6
New Kansas City program steers residents to mental health, drug care rather than custody
Nasty norovirus is back in full force with US cases of the stomach virus surging
HealthDec. 28, 2024
Nasty norovirus is back in full force with US cases of the stomach virus surging
2024 Year-end review: 5 Southeast Missouri health stories that resonated in 2024
HealthDec. 24, 2024
2024 Year-end review: 5 Southeast Missouri health stories that resonated in 2024
Did You Know? Items to add to vehicle-emergency kit for winter driving
HealthDec. 20, 2024
Did You Know? Items to add to vehicle-emergency kit for winter driving
Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling over 600,000 child car seats because harness may not hold children
HealthDec. 20, 2024
Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling over 600,000 child car seats because harness may not hold children
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy