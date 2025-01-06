This story was originally published by The Beacon, an online news outlet focused on local, in-depth journalism in the public interest.

You see someone in the midst of a mental breakdown, or high on drugs.

Call 911 and they may get arrested. Things could get worse from there. They might lose their job, their apartment. Rather than get the care that could pull them out of a crisis, they could land in custody and spiral into further trouble.

So a new program funded by the Kansas City Council offers another response: A call to an alternative number could hook the person up with a mental health clinician, a social worker or another professional to get them help.

Kansas City’s fledgling Responding with Empathetic Alternatives and Community Health, or REACH, program aims to cut crime and keep people committing nonviolent offenses out of jail.

The program launched in December and operates along the Prospect Avenue corridor from 27th Street to 45th Street. It offers a shortcut to help with homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse problems.

So instead of calling 911 and making it a police problem, residents can call 816-513-6010 or submit an inquiry at reach@kcmo.org to put REACH on the case.

“People don’t have to find themselves … in the criminal legal system in order to get the care they need,” said Derek Buford, a leader with Decarcerate KC, the organization behind the REACH campaign. “We cannot have the police be our care providers.”

How does the REACH non-emergency line work?

The Kansas City Council approved $1.2 million for the program, which sprang from a joint effort of the Kansas City Fire Department, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and the Kansas City Police Department.