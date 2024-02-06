Same thing for mental health, same thing for, you know, when we have people recovering in drug or alcohol programs peer to peer, right? We know that those peer-to-peer connections work, but you can't have that peer to peer with a doctor necessarily, right? … But what we can do, especially in rural areas like ours, is increase the funding for programs that would literally create jobs in our communities, give people the training they need and then they serve their own community.

Another great, two great examples of this is diabetes management and asthma management. So across the country, we're using community health workers more to help people manage their diabetes and to manage asthma, because if you manage those, you're far less likely to end up in the emergency room, which saves a lot of money on the family and on the system itself.

And so hopefully you’re noticing everything I’m talking about this moment leads towards prevention versus the tertiary care when someone has landed themselves in an emergency room because of asthma, when if we could have gotten someone in there with some training into their home, that person could have removed some of those asthma triggers, and now that person wouldn’t be triggered as often and heading into the emergency room. Diabetes management diet, right? So helping someone and say, “See. here’s the amount of money you have. Let’s go shopping. How can we get more appropriate foods for you? What are some examples of meals that you would be willing to eat that keep your diabetes better managed?” And a doctor cannot spend that kind of time. They are the Band-Aid. They’re the final solution. When you’re having the asthma attack, right? We need to be putting the money in at the beginning to keep people from falling into the river. And so my background, public health prevention is key to that. And for the record, this country has only ever put about 1% of our funding into public health prevention, so when we’re all like, geez, everyone ends up in the hospital all the time, yeah, we should be putting more funding, money and time allocated into those prevention pieces.

Smith on the future of Medicare and Social Security:

Smith: What I'm worried about is the solvency of Medicare and Social Security. It is reported by the year 2032, 2033, both of those programs will be insolvent, and if Congress does not address that issue, you'll see immediate cuts for all seniors. And this is something that drastically would affect the people in the 8th Congressional District. It would drastically affect my mom, and I would definitely hear about it, but I am 100% aligned with the former president, President Trump, when he says that we have to protect and preserve Social Security and Medicare, we can absolutely do that without cutting benefits to seniors. There's a lot of areas that we can help the program not be insolvent. But it has to be bipartisan. It absolutely has to be bipartisan. Social Security and Medicare are two very important programs that mean a lot to the majority of Americans and if both parties aren't coming together with that, we're in trouble. I've been holding roundtables with all the members of our committee and bringing in different people to study and analyze all the issues that we are facing with Social Security and Medicare insolvency, and the discussion has been going very well, both with Republicans and Democrats, which is what has to happen to be able to do it.”

McCallian was asked about her thoughts on reproductive rights. She said she saw abortion as a health care issue.

McCallian: So abortion is health care, and my you're gonna, you're gonna get a personal Randi here for a minute. Because I really, really thought when I was working with families when I was younger and when I was also hopeful about the leadership of the states and the nation, and a little naive that we would have things like paid family leave before I had children. Well, I'm done having children, and my youngest is 6, and we do not have paid family leave.

In fact, we've gone backward. So the United States is the least safe place to be pregnant and to give birth and to be an infant. Out of all the industrialized nations in the world, we are last. Missouri is somewhere in the 40s for maternal and infant health. So Missouri is also one of the worst, worst in the world of developed nations, and now they've banned reproductive health care in Missouri, so we will have more mothers and infants dying. It's very frustrating for someone like me who wanted to see progress. It's not helpful at all when we insert the government into health care and remove choices when there was never an expansion of safe health care to begin with.

What I mean by that is, again, it's very dangerous to be pregnant, to give birth and to be an infant in the state of Missouri, and when abortion was banned, when reproductive health care in pregnancy was banned, they didn't expand insurance coverage after childbirth. The Democrats made that happen here. So let me, let me reiterate that we did get it expanded finally, and it was the Democrats who made sure that people who give birth can have insurance coverage up to 12 months now, where it was six weeks. Well, most of the maternal mortality happens after six weeks, and 70 to 80% of those deaths are completely preventable. But people didn't have insurance, so they wouldn't go back when something wasn't right or didn't feel right, or to go to get a checkup, and so then they die at home, all completely preventable.

So one other example I can give is in the 8th Congressional District, there are two hospitals in the 8th Congressional District that have a neonatal intensive care unit. When you live in extreme poverty, like our district is the most impoverished congressional district in the state, you're more likely to have a premature birth when you have less access to healthy food, like we do in the 8th Congressional District; we are the most food insecure district in the state. Poverty, low access to food, high stress, all those things contribute to more premature birth. Premature birth often lands a baby in the NICU, the neonatal intensive care unit. There are two hospitals in the 8th Congressional District with the NICU, and both of them are in Cape. Both. So all the rest of those 28 counties, if a parent has a child who needs to go to the NICU now, they're going to have to travel to either Springfield to visit them, St Louis, if they're closer up there, or Cape. So for our counties right there in the middle: Ripley, Bollinger, even Douglas County, so many more of them, Shannon, like there are so many premature births, there's going to be even more babies born now that we have an abortion ban, and yet there is no more care for those premature babies. They have not expanded care. We have, in fact, lost hospitals in the 8th, so there isn't an effort to make it safer to give birth. There is no effort to make it safer to be an infant. And yet, the government is inserting itself in your reproductive health care and, to me, that's vile and shouldn't be happening.

Smith was asked about the budgetary shortfall in the Pact Act, which provides care for veterans, including those exposed to burn pits during their service.

Smith: It's very disturbing. Um, it's a $15 billion shortfall. It's the largest shortfall the VA has ever had under any administration, and I blame the President Biden and Harris administration. It's poor management, poor planning and poor execution and, unfortunately, it is harming our veterans because of this administration's lack of attention, lack of detail. The Pact Act, as I tried to let everyone know, this was going to cost $600 billion, and it was unpaid for. How are we going to pay for it? Well, now it's affecting every veteran, not just veterans that had the issue that they needed to be rightfully taken care of for what happened, but now it's affecting everyone because it's not properly funded. And that is what I raised when it was passing. At that time, I was the ranking member of the Budget Committee. I voted against it. That was not a popular thing to do. I was in the minority, but it wasn't paid for. $600 billion. And so many people say, let's cut our spending, or let's actually get our national debt in order. But when it requires you to actually do it, they're out for a walk, but they love to just give little pieces of candy to everyone. That little piece of candy turned into a very big one that is affecting all veterans.