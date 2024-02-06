Lloyd’s of Jackson has been a gathering spot for celebrating life’s joy’s, drowning sorrows and everything in between for decades. Now, they’ve added food to the menu via Lloyd’s Lunchbox.

When I hear the word “bar” I think of my college years. I remember wondering “Eew, why is that old guy hitting on us?” That “old” guy was 25, and I’m now twice that age. Quarter beer night and cheesy pick-up lines were just part of a typical day. Now, a celebrated beer special ranges from $5 to $15 and the only pick-up lines I’m discussing with the girls has to do with contemplating why “hair like a flock of goats” or “eyes like doves” was considered compliment back in the days of Solomon.

I certainly don’t recall ever walking into a local bar for a blackened chicken bacon ranch-filled spud, a Stag Smash burger, or Bayou Smokehouse brisket, but times have changed, and here we are.

My 20-year-old self would also never have pictured my 50-year-old self walking into a bar alone on a Saturday afternoon. In fact, I’m pretty sure I envisioned myself in high heels and a business suit playing a part in making policies to help the downtrodden and advocating for the most vulnerable among us before returning home to my mansion. I’m grateful God set me on a different path. His plan always trumps mine.

When I asked some locals about Lloyd’s the words used to describe it were “bar”, “old” and “dark”. Some had heard about their food truck and catering, but they had yet to venture in for a bite.

When I walked in, I found the words fitting. It was rather quiet with only one clean-cut casual customer sitting at a bar I would have thought more suitable for a young Danny Trejo in his wild and dangerous pre-acting days. If anyone thought this middle-aged Latina sporting a pea-coat and baseball cap looked oddly out of place, they kept their poker faces on. I was met with matter-of-fact kindness. None of that over-the-top friendliness that apparently requires a 25% tip these days. No side-eyed suspicion. Just “What can I get you?”