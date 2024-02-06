Lloyd’s of Jackson has been a gathering spot for celebrating life’s joy’s, drowning sorrows and everything in between for decades. Now, they’ve added food to the menu via Lloyd’s Lunchbox.
When I hear the word “bar” I think of my college years. I remember wondering “Eew, why is that old guy hitting on us?” That “old” guy was 25, and I’m now twice that age. Quarter beer night and cheesy pick-up lines were just part of a typical day. Now, a celebrated beer special ranges from $5 to $15 and the only pick-up lines I’m discussing with the girls has to do with contemplating why “hair like a flock of goats” or “eyes like doves” was considered compliment back in the days of Solomon.
I certainly don’t recall ever walking into a local bar for a blackened chicken bacon ranch-filled spud, a Stag Smash burger, or Bayou Smokehouse brisket, but times have changed, and here we are.
My 20-year-old self would also never have pictured my 50-year-old self walking into a bar alone on a Saturday afternoon. In fact, I’m pretty sure I envisioned myself in high heels and a business suit playing a part in making policies to help the downtrodden and advocating for the most vulnerable among us before returning home to my mansion. I’m grateful God set me on a different path. His plan always trumps mine.
When I asked some locals about Lloyd’s the words used to describe it were “bar”, “old” and “dark”. Some had heard about their food truck and catering, but they had yet to venture in for a bite.
When I walked in, I found the words fitting. It was rather quiet with only one clean-cut casual customer sitting at a bar I would have thought more suitable for a young Danny Trejo in his wild and dangerous pre-acting days. If anyone thought this middle-aged Latina sporting a pea-coat and baseball cap looked oddly out of place, they kept their poker faces on. I was met with matter-of-fact kindness. None of that over-the-top friendliness that apparently requires a 25% tip these days. No side-eyed suspicion. Just “What can I get you?”
As we chatted, I learned the bar I was seated at was brought in by train back in 1964. Trejo would have been 20 that year. He probably would have been too busy using or selling drugs and committing the violent crimes that landed him in and out of prison to have considered stopping in for a beer, but that’s OK because in 1964 it’s unlikely he would have been welcomed, and it would have had nothing to do with his criminal record.
There I was, 61 years later, a professional, educated, law abiding Latina enjoying a brisket sandwich and friendly conversation while seated at that long wooden structure, a silent witness to so much history holding secrets we will never know. A testimony to how strength and simplicity will always withstand the test of time.
I ordered Lloyd’s take on Mexican street corn, which was lightly charred, smothered in garlic butter and drizzled with green chili aioli before being lightly dusted with parmesan cheese. Finding a delicious reminder of how generations of my lineage have influenced and contributed to every part of building of this great country made me want to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" … in Spanish. If only I spoke Spanish.
I’ve moved on from my ramen era and squarely back into my Texas rooted brisket era. Even with years of experience, I made a rookie mistake — I tried Lloyd’s brisket for the first time in a sandwich. It was delicious, but you can’t really go wrong with a toasted bun, cheese and meat, right? I apologize to “the man in the can”, Marshall Steen, and myself for committing the BBQ faux pas. Of course, I’m not sad about an excuse to return for round 2. Lloyd's is located at 123 S. High St. in Jackson.
Trejo is the epitome of hope, restoration and how God can and will use all of us for His good. I’m proof God’s plan is always better. Lloyd’s new menu? More proof that change is a good thing and brisket a gift from Heaven.
Mary Ann Castillo has more than 50 years of eating experience with no plans to stop.
