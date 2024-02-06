Viva el Choco Taco

Recently Klondike, the maker of ice cream bars and frozen novelties, announced it was discontinuing production of the iconic Choco Taco, a circular waffle cone folded to resemble a taco shell and filled with ice cream.

Products come and go all the time, of course. The majority, like the Edsel, are quickly forgotten or not long mourned. But others are deeply lamented and even produce passionate reactions. So it was with the Choco Taco.

When the story of its demise first broke, Snopes, the website dedicated to debunking groundless claims, said it was false. Only hours later they had to retract that assessment after Klondike's parent company, Unilever, confirmed the news. In so doing Snopes admitted that it may have erred partly because it couldn't bear the thought that the Choco Taco was headed for extinction.

Soon after hearing the news, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, possibly tongue in cheek, issued a statement vowing, "Tomorrow I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos."

Speaking for all fans of the delectation, one devotee posted on Reddit, "The world didn't just lose an ice cream taco, it lost its way."

Before long profiteers got into the act, offering soon to be rare Choco Tacos on eBay for as much as $1000 each, presumably betting that whatever folks might do for a Klondike Bar, they'd do even more for the exalted version of the ice cream sandwich that is the Choco Taco. And even Salt & Straw, the ice cream shop I regard as the best in the country, announced plans to put out a version of its own Choco Taco (made with premium chocolate and cinnamon-ancho ice cream) on October 4th, National Taco Day.