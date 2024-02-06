New playground equipment donated

New Salem United Methodist Church unveiled a new playground on July 14, funded by a $5,000 grant. Pastor Kathleen Myers blessed the site, followed by a luncheon and playtime for children.

The New Salem United Methodist Church of Daisy dedicated a new playground on Sunday, July 14. A grant of $5,000 from the United Methodist Foundation financed the project. Pastor Kathleen Myers blessed the playground. A luncheon was served and the playground was opened for children to play on it that day. Submitted by Nancy Hahs