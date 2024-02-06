All sections
July 27, 2024

Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2

Discover the delicious and diverse meal options at Cape Girardeau and Scott City Senior Centers from July 29 to Aug. 2. Enjoy a variety of wholesome dishes including chicken sandwiches, taco salads, roast pork loin, and more.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken sandwich with baked potato or loaded baked potato with meat and cheese, roasted zucchini, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or strawberry banana dump cake.

Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken with potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, whole-wheat bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cherry cake.

Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or fruit cobbler.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced chocolate cake.

Jackson

Monday: Salisbury steak or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and peaches or ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef liver, coleslaw, peas, cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry cobbler.

Wednesday: Pork chop or lasagna, garlic toast, baked potato, garden salad and sliced apples.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage, kraut, baked potato, California-blend veggies, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and pears or birthday cake.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

