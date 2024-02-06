Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Chicken sandwich with baked potato or loaded baked potato with meat and cheese, roasted zucchini, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.
Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or strawberry banana dump cake.
Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken with potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, whole-wheat bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cherry cake.
Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or fruit cobbler.
Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced chocolate cake.
Jackson
Monday: Salisbury steak or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings or beef liver, coleslaw, peas, cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry cobbler.
Wednesday: Pork chop or lasagna, garlic toast, baked potato, garden salad and sliced apples.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or Polish sausage, kraut, baked potato, California-blend veggies, roll and peaches or peach cobbler.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or patty melt, baked beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and pears or birthday cake.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.