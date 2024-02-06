Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken sandwich with baked potato or loaded baked potato with meat and cheese, roasted zucchini, gelatin salad, whole-grain bun or hot roll and pineapple or creamy fruit with coconut.

Tuesday: Taco salad or chicken quesadilla, lettuce and tomatoes, refried beans, tortilla chips or crackers and strawberries and bananas or strawberry banana dump cake.

Wednesday: Southwest goulash or sweet and sassy chicken with potatoes, sliced tomatoes, garden salad, whole-wheat bread slice and mixed fruit dessert or cherry cake.

Thursday: Roast pork loin or meatloaf, Chantilly potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and peaches or fruit cobbler.

Friday: Pulled pork or fried fish, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with pears or iced chocolate cake.