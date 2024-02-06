Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel

The children of Cape Girardeau's founder, Louis Lorimier, included Guillaume/William, his natural son with an unknown mother, and Louis Jr., Auguste B., Maria Louisa, Agatha, Verneuil Raphael, Victor and Lizette (who died young) born to his wife Charlotte Pemanpieh. Rarely, writings mention his youngest son Manuel, born to his second wife Marie.

Lorimier wrote his will "being on the Point to undertake a distant journey and considering the uncertainty of human life ..." on March 12, 1808, naming his seven surviving children and his wife, Pemanpieh, as heirs. Unfortunately, his wife was either already ill or became ill within days and died on March 23. Two years later, on June 23, 1810, he married Marie "Polly" Berthiaume, daughter of Francois Berthiaume. Berthiaume lived on the north side of Apple Creek on a grant of about 780 acres he had mortgaged to Lorimier. This grant appears on maps of Perry County as Survey No. 1845, and its confirmed area is 640 acres.

Before March 1813, Marie gave birth to Manuel. Lorimier died June 26, 1812, without having written another will or providing a codicil to his 1808 will. Under the law, however, Marie and his young son inherited part of his estate. Lorimier's son-in-law, Daniel F. Steinbeck, was executor of the will, and began the huge task of settling the estate. Sometime between Lorimier's death and Dec. 13, 1814, Marie remarried to John Logan. Logan was an Irish immigrant who came from Ohio to Missouri with his parents and siblings. After his marriage, he purchased the Berthiaume land, still encumbered with the mortgage.