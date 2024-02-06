Games to snuggle up with this holiday season

Chilly weather and early nights make the holiday season the best time of year for cuddling up with your favorite games. From enjoying a quiet afternoon alone to gathering with family, these board, video and card games will bring cozy vibes to your holiday gaming.

Embracing coziness over the holidays

The holidays are prime time for coziness. Cold weather, hot drinks and days off work or school are perfect for snuggling up under a blanket. With many games designed to be cozy, relaxed and lighthearted, accompanying your cozy afternoons with a game might be your new holiday tradition.

Many holidays bring together friends and family as well. While some families may look forward to feuding over the Risk board or resources in Settlers of Catan, more low-key games can be an opportunity to bond with loved ones. Cooperative games or games with a bit of friendly competition let you focus on who you're playing with. Since these cozy games often have easier instructions, everyone can get involved.

A busy holiday season also benefits from rest. Take a break from shopping, cooking, traveling and other holiday tasks with some games. Stress-busting games let you enjoy a couple of hours of quiet gameplay or raucous laughter, both sure to provide some relaxation.

Board games to kick back with

Relaxing board games are great for a lazy afternoon with friends or after dinner at a holiday party. These games often feature cooperative play or minimal competition, beautiful artwork and straightforward gameplay ideal for all ages. For the holidays, these games provide a whimsical escape from seasonal chaos.

Patchwork

Patchwork is a chill two-player puzzle game where you and your opponent compete to create the best quilt. The tactile experience and cozy results are relaxing on a chilly day. If you have more than two players, try Calico instead where you'll create quilts for cats.

Carcassonne

In Carcassonne, players compete to build Medieval cities and fields by laying tiles. The game takes a bit of strategy and luck, and it will generate some friendly competition among children and adults alike. The charming artwork of parks, featuring America's national parks, will also transport you on a road trip from the comfort of your home.

Everdell and Flamecraft

For those looking for longer gameplay, Everdell will have you playing as cute forest creatures building new cities during a game that averages a little over an hour. Flamecraft is another delightfully whimsical game where players try to attract dragons to improve the reputation of their shops.

Each of these games is simple to pick up and, with every playthrough offering something new, they'll get you through the entire holiday season. Parks, Everdell and Flamecraft can also be single-player games if you need a break from socialization.

The coziest video games