Games to snuggle up with this holiday season

Chilly weather and early nights make the holiday season the best time of year for cuddling up with your favorite games. From enjoying a quiet afternoon alone to gathering with family, these board, video and card games will bring cozy vibes to your holiday gaming.
Embracing coziness over the holidays
The holidays are prime time for coziness. Cold weather, hot drinks and days off work or school are perfect for snuggling up under a blanket. With many games designed to be cozy, relaxed and lighthearted, accompanying your cozy afternoons with a game might be your new holiday tradition.
Many holidays bring together friends and family as well. While some families may look forward to feuding over the Risk board or resources in Settlers of Catan, more low-key games can be an opportunity to bond with loved ones. Cooperative games or games with a bit of friendly competition let you focus on who you're playing with. Since these cozy games often have easier instructions, everyone can get involved.
A busy holiday season also benefits from rest. Take a break from shopping, cooking, traveling and other holiday tasks with some games. Stress-busting games let you enjoy a couple of hours of quiet gameplay or raucous laughter, both sure to provide some relaxation.
Board games to kick back with
Relaxing board games are great for a lazy afternoon with friends or after dinner at a holiday party. These games often feature cooperative play or minimal competition, beautiful artwork and straightforward gameplay ideal for all ages. For the holidays, these games provide a whimsical escape from seasonal chaos.
Patchwork
Patchwork is a chill two-player puzzle game where you and your opponent compete to create the best quilt. The tactile experience and cozy results are relaxing on a chilly day. If you have more than two players, try Calico instead where you'll create quilts for cats.
Carcassonne
In Carcassonne, players compete to build Medieval cities and fields by laying tiles. The game takes a bit of strategy and luck, and it will generate some friendly competition among children and adults alike. The charming artwork of parks, featuring America's national parks, will also transport you on a road trip from the comfort of your home.
Everdell and Flamecraft
For those looking for longer gameplay, Everdell will have you playing as cute forest creatures building new cities during a game that averages a little over an hour. Flamecraft is another delightfully whimsical game where players try to attract dragons to improve the reputation of their shops.
Each of these games is simple to pick up and, with every playthrough offering something new, they'll get you through the entire holiday season. Parks, Everdell and Flamecraft can also be single-player games if you need a break from socialization.
The coziest video games
Snuggling up on the couch with a video game is inherently relaxing. Whether you enjoy mobile, computer, handheld or console games, the cozy game genre provides dozens of options. This season, try games ranging from relaxing to enchanting.
Puzzle and organization games
If having everything in its place provides calm in the chaos of the holiday season, you'll love Unpacking. This puzzle game, available on Switch, PC and Xbox, has you unpacking boxes and putting items away. Playing games like Unpacking can be a meditative experience.
Other puzzle games like A Little to the Left and Spiritfarer blend stories into the gameplay. For spooky autumn vibes, try Strange Horticulture and play as the owner of a plant shop and potion maker.
Farming, building and simulation games
Maintaining a virtual farm or building a make-believe castle from your sofa can be a great stress reliever. Stardew Valley is a quintessential farming game surrounded by charming townspeople. With the highly anticipated November update, you can now play on console, mobile and PC.
Palia, a massively multiplayer online game, features farming, quests and community building with other players. It's also free. For those with a Nintendo Switch, the Animal Crossing series has you interacting with other animal players in a peaceful village. With multiplayer modes, these games are great options for playing with friends and family from afar during the holidays.
For a single-player escape, try the recently-released Tiny Glade on PC where you'll build castles. This cozy game's detailed artistry and conflict-free gameplay will bring hours of relaxation. Or build a world from tiles in Dorfromantik. The game can be entirely chill or provide a bit of strategy if you want to go for a high score.
Relaxing card games
A pack of cards is reliable entertainment at any gathering. From classics to innovative new card games, having a few in your game collection can be worthwhile. Card games can range from simple to complex, a few minutes to a few hours and single-player to dozens of players.
If you have a standard deck of playing cards, Blitz is a great option for any number of players. Also known as Thirty One, this game gives every player three cards and lets them trade out a card on each turn, trying to get a value of thirty-one.
President is another simple social card game where players race to get rid of their cards in ascending order. If you are imbibing this holiday season, some people play it as a drinking game.
For a two-player card game, try The Fox in the Forest. This trick-taking card game features cozy graphics, and its fast, simple gameplay is perfect for a winter date night. For two to four players, Arboretum has darling tree graphics on its cards. Players lay cards down with the goal of creating a beautiful garden.
Keep your holiday cozy and stress free with games
This holiday season, be sure to take time to connect with loved ones and catch a few moments to yourself. Cozy games are a lighthearted escape. As the genre grows, there are options for everyone this season, from mindless games to those that require a touch of strategy - perfect for any mood or moment.
Kristen Wood is a writer, photographer, avid cozy gamer and creator of The Cozy Gaming Nook, your source for everything cozy games. Her work has been featured in various online and print publications, including Elle, NBC, Forbes, Chicago Sun-Times, Martha Stewart, Seattle Times and more.
