How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)

While the holidays bring great moments of laughter and time with loved ones, the season can also come with a fair share of stress. With all the excitement and high expectations, it's normal for both adults and kids to feel overwhelmed, leading to some tense moments or even a full-blown meltdown.

Making it peacefully through the holiday season starts with knowing what to look out for, having a plan to keep stress low and knowing how to handle those tricky moments if they happen. Keep reading for straightforward tips to help manage stress, handle meltdowns and even turn tough times into chances to connect.

Proactive prevention for a peaceful holiday

A stress-free holiday doesn't have to be a myth. With some intentional preparation and clear boundaries, you can create a tantrum-proof holiday plan to avoid the meltdowns before they happen. Start by setting realistic expectations and acknowledging that holidays can be imperfect and still memorable. Focus on the bigger picture, ensure your holiday plans are simple and prioritize joy.

Routines often go awry in the season's bustle, so consistency can help keep everyone grounded. Sticking to regular mealtimes, bedtimes and daily rituals, as well as planning for regular breaks can avoid the temptation to overcommit. Setting these boundaries with loved ones ahead of time by communicating expectations surrounding gifts, length of visits and downtime ensures that there are no surprises for anyone involved.

A little bit of preparation can also go a long way. Cooking during the holidays can be a huge area of tension. Plan for easy main dishes to ease cooking stress, like baked ravioli or shake-and-bake pork chops. Also, consider creating a meltdown game plan ahead of time, including strategies like a safe word or a designated cool-down spot where you can go to reset.

Spotting the signs early

In the best-case scenario, your planning is executed without a hitch. More realistically, however, there is some building tension. Recognizing the signs of stress before they become a meltdown can help you keep the peace and spirits high.

For children, stress often resembles irritability, unexplained silences or impromptu bursts of energy. If kids start seeming restless, fidgety or prone to tears, consider taking them aside to understand what is upsetting or engaging them in hands-on activities, like helping with easy tasks in the kitchen to keep them occupied and distracted.

For adults, stress appears as withdrawal and tension. Physical cues might include clenched fists, pacing or sudden silence. Knowing what to look for and watching for these signals can prevent stress from escalating and keep the holiday spirits intact.

Guiding your child through holiday stress

Someone blew a gasket; now what? Well, the holiday season can be overstimulating and overwhelming for children of all ages. Whether a toddler or a teen, staying calm is the first step to diffuse the situation when a meltdown strikes. Remember that your response sets the tone, so if you can approach them with empathy, patience and comfort, you can quickly de-escalate.

First and foremost, make sure the child feels heard and acknowledged. They may be feeling tired or frustrated and letting out those negative feelings in this uncharacteristic way. Avoid dismissing their feelings or negotiating with them in the heat of the moment, and show that you are there to support them. If possible, offer them a quiet and comfortable space where they can calm down and center themselves. Giving them this physical space can help to create the mental distance they need to process their emotions.

Once the incident has settled, revisit what happened with them that evening or the following morning. Discuss how to identify, preempt and manage feelings like this in the future. This gentle approach ensures that your child can understand their emotions and learn skills for handling stress.