“A lot of people tend to look down on volunteer departments because they're just, the everyday guy that works out in the farm field all day, and then, you know, occasionally we'll go fight a fire. But we have good training objectives and great equipment for being a town of 3,000 people," Johnson explained. "We have some of the best equipment in the area, truthfully, and getting to go to those training, messing with that equipment has done nothing but prepare me to be better at Cape Fore. The difference is the opportunities that Cape is a lot more because, again, there's 60,000 people, someone's calling 911, all the time.”

Being a volunteer firefighter in a small town like Chaffee has unique challenges and rewards.

“One of the coolest things is this sounds cliche, but you're serving in the community that you grew up in, so that's super cool, but it's also part of the worst thing about it. I'm there for people that I know on their worst days, and I take pride that we made that person better. At the same time, whenever you run a terrible call, and you know, somebody dies or gets seriously injured, that might be your best friend or someone that you grew up with,” Johnson said. “So you get that aspect of it I get to help all my friends and family members I grew up with better than I also had to take care of them on the worst day of their life, and I get to see them in their worst possible moments. So it's very challenging to balance those two things overall. I wouldn't change it ever. I love serving in the community I grew up in.”

Johnson emphasized the sense of pride and fulfillment that comes from watching volunteers grow and succeed. The fire service is often described as a brotherhood and sisterhood, where members support each other both professionally and personally.

“There's a sense of pride or good feeling, whenever you watch somebody that you brought in that had no idea what to do or how to do it, and you get to train them, send them to classes then they get to work side by side with you. It's really neat to watch. I mean, it's, it's like watching your little sister or your little brother grow up and be somebody, and it's the same way in the fire service, very neat,” Johnson said.

When asked what he would say a great first responder is Johnson said that someone who can show up. He said being a volunteer has lots of time commitments with the twice-a-month three-hour training, the calls each day to help and the gas each volunteer has to use to get to and from the calls.

“Just showing up and having an open mind on different concepts of how things are done. Essentially, if you can show up to meetings, you can show up to training, you can show up to the call and have an open mind. ... Be coachable; be teachable. You'll go a long way in a volunteer setting,” Johnson said.

Johnson welcomes those in the community considering volunteering with the department.

“Come on with it. I'm all about putting people in the department and giving them a chance at it. It takes a special person to be able to do it, and the only way you're going to know if you can do it is if you try it out. So come on, put your application in, give me a call or text, whatever works for you, and I'd be more than happy to have a conversation about it. The opportunities are there.”