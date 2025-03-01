Thinking of others is the best therapy

"It’s horrible, I’ll never get over it,” we often say, and sometimes uncontrollable feelings of anger overflow within us. We can feel that our world is collapsing all around us and our purpose is gone. We drag our feet throughout each day, just waiting for the evening sun to take leave of our universe. Our warm, soft, cozy, bed stands and beckons to us to come and rest and get away from all the perceived meaningless activities we now dread. All have experienced similar feelings at sometimes during their lives. The question is: “What do we do about it?”

I have heard numerous widows and widowers, perceived failures, loners, or those saddened by circumstances that have voiced the same words. Yet they overcame the sadness, eventually, and began to move forward. Perhaps dreams have failed to materialize and those lifetime goals that have taken a lifetime of work to attain, are gone. We feel that those long thought-out plans, now dead, will never materialize, and without their fruition--life has little meaning. Nevertheless something drives them on. What is it?

Wilma lost her husband and soulmate, unexpectedly, and she felt that her life was over. She was so angry at his passing that she would make no effort to help herself rise above the shattering happening. It wasn’t until a friend, died leaving a newborn infant, that Wilma began to recover. This occurrence happened because she was the only person that could take the baby, Trish. Wilma found that the more involved she became with the infant, the less she thought about her previous loss. She had no choice because she couldn’t bear to leave Trish alone with no-one to love and care for her. As Wilma continued to put her life back together, after the death of her husband, she became more and more satisfied and less angry. Finally Wilma felt whole again. Her sadness and problems seemed small in comparison to a small infant girl that had no parents. The woman put her mind on someone else and the goal of raising Trish elevated her from a well of misery into one of being needed. Fortunately, the situation gave Wilma the will to deal with her future. Philippians 2:4 nails it when the Scripture says, “Instead of each person watching out for their own good, watch out for what is better for others.”