Retro road trip: Vintage accommodations along Route 66

Since 1926, Route 66 has been more than just a highway - it's also home to vintage accommodations rich in American history. From pink Cadillac beds to teepees reimagined, these iconic stays promise unforgettable adventures. The Mother Road is calling, will you answer?
Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven, Springfield, Missouri
The Rail Haven has welcomed Route 66 travelers since 1938, evolving from a modest tourist court into a stylish motel without sacrificing its vintage soul. From its retro neon sign to the vintage cars parked out front, the Rail Haven oozes classic Americana charm.
Inside Rail Haven, the experience is just as memorable, with modern rooms that bring history and pop culture to life. The Elvis-themed suite steals the show, featuring a pink Cadillac-inspired footboard that doubles as a couch, surrounded by decor that pays tribute to the King of Rock and Roll.
Before hitting the road, fuel up with a dose of history at Casper's Diner, a Springfield institution serving its legendary chili since 1909 - long before Route 66 became the Mother Road. And, don't miss the nearby Route 66 Car Museum for a glimpse of classic automobiles that once cruised this iconic highway.
Blue Swallow Motel, Tucumcari, New Mexico
The iconic Blue Swallow Motel has been a haven for weary travelers cruising Route 66 since 1939. With its glowing neon sign and classic motor court design, it remains a timeless symbol of mid-century American road trip culture.
When you step inside one of the motel's 12 guest rooms, you'll find yourself surrounded by period furnishings and retro details that make you feel like you're staying in a time capsule rather than a roadside motel. Each room includes an adjoining garage adorned with hand-painted murals. Parking just steps from your door is more than convenient - it's a nostalgic nod to the golden age of travel.
While in Tucumcari, be sure to admire the town's vibrant Route 66 murals. Iconic roadside stops like La Cita Mexican Restaurant and Tee Pee Curios, with their kitschy architectural charm, add even more character to this memorable stretch of the Mother Road.
The Imperial Inn, Albuquerque, New Mexico
The Imperial Inn is a restored 1964 gem in Albuquerque's East Downtown, where mid-century roots meet modern demands. The hotel's design seamlessly blends retro charm with contemporary comfort. Each room is thoughtfully styled with vintage-inspired furnishings, bold geometric patterns and pops of color that capture the spirit of the era. At the same time, modern touches like smart TVs and plush bedding make it a cozy retreat after a day on the road.
Guests can enjoy amenities such as a cocktail lounge, a food hall featuring local vendors, and a variety of on-site retail shops. Outside, a sparkling outdoor pool invites travelers to relax under the New Mexico sun, with retro-inspired loungers adding to the nostalgic vibe that channels the spirit of Route 66.
Wigwam Motel, Holbrook, Arizona and San Bernardino, California
Once part of a chain of seven locations, the Wigwam Motels in Holbrook, Arizona, and San Bernardino, California, are two of only three still standing today - and both sit along Route 66. These quirky, teepee-shaped motels are exactly the kind of roadside whimsy that made road trippers fall in love with Route 66 in the first place.
The Holbrook location has been welcoming Route 66 travelers since 1950. Each of its 15 concrete and steel wigwams stands 14 feet in diameter and 32 feet high, painted white with a bold red zigzag above the doorway. Inside, guests find original hand-made hickory furniture, compact bathrooms and a modest but cozy layout that captures the spirit of vintage roadside lodging. The grounds feature vintage automobiles parked beside each wigwam, and the glowing neon sign creates a magical atmosphere after dark.
Built in 1949, the San Bernardino Wigwam Motel offers a similar architectural charm but with a distinctly Southern California flair. Surrounded by swaying palm trees and lush greenery, this location blends mid-century design with a laid-back, sunny vibe. Its iconic neon sign is a beacon for Route 66 travelers.
La Posada, Winslow, Arizona
La Posada stands at the crossroads of railroad and automobile travel. Designed by renowned architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter, this 1930 masterpiece was the last of the grand railroad properties built by the Fred Harvey Company. It opened as a luxurious stop for train passengers traveling along the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway.
As train travel began to decline and cars became America's primary vehicle for exploration, Route 66 brought a new wave of travelers to Winslow. Today, it bridges these two eras of travel, with trains still rumbling just behind the property and the famous Standin' on the Corner park - a nod to the Eagles' "Take It Easy" - just a short stroll away.
The lovingly restored architecture of La Posada transports you to the 1930s. Each room features period furnishings, reflecting its historic roots, while the Turquoise Room restaurant offers a modern Southwestern twist with its acclaimed cuisine. Whether arriving by car or train, La Posada welcomes travelers with the same timeless elegance that's defined it for nearly a century.
High Country Motor Lodge, Flagstaff, Arizona
High Country Motor Lodge captures the spirit of mid-century travel while embracing the comfort and style of today. Originally built in 1962 as a Howard Johnson hotel, this updated motel pays homage to its roots with retro-inspired design elements that capture the spirit of classic Route 66 travel and the nearby Grand Canyon.
Each of the 120 guest rooms and suites is a thoughtful mix of nostalgia and modern luxury. Vintage touches like in-room tape decks with curated mixtapes nod to its mid-century past, while plush bedding, Malin + Goetz bath products and warm wood accents provide all the comforts a modern traveler could want. The motel's mountain lodge vibe reflects its Northern Arizona surroundings in the world's first International Dark Sky City.
Outside, the lodge brings back the communal spirit of Route 66 stops with an expansive courtyard featuring an outdoor pool, fire pits and lawn games. Guests can also relax in the Nordic spa, a unique hydrotherapy experience perfect for unwinding after a long drive. The on-site General Store offers grab-and-go provisions, craft beer and cocktails, ensuring road-trippers have everything they need to continue their journey.
El Trovatore Motel, Kingman, Arizona
This historic Route 66 landmark has been welcoming travelers since 1939. Established as a service station in 1937, it expanded into a tourist court two years later, becoming one of the first motels in Arizona to offer air-conditioned rooms - a true luxury for road trippers at the time.
Perched on a bluff with stunning views of the surrounding desert, the motel is impossible to miss, thanks to its tall, distinctive neon sign and 100-foot spire. El Trovatore is also home to the world's longest Route 66 map, a 206-foot mural that wraps around the main building and serves as a visual journey of the iconic highway's path from Chicago to Santa Monica.
Inside, the motel's themed rooms pay tribute to Hollywood's golden era, with nods to legendary stars like Clark Gable, Audrey Hepburn, James Dean and Marilyn Monroe. Adding to its retro charm is a touch of mystery. This stop along America's most famous ghost highway is rumored to have its share of ghostly tales.
Rest easy
More than pavement and mile markers, this iconic ghost highway features nostalgia, charm and pure Americana at every turn. These vintage accommodations along Route 66 are more than just a place to sleep, they're a destination in themselves. Each stop is a testament to the highway's enduring charm, connecting modern road trippers to the golden age of travel. Pack your bags and explore the Main Street of America on a journey through time.
Sage Scott was bitten by the travel bug as a preschooler when her family moved abroad for the first time. Now settled in America's Heartland, Sage is a travel writer, world wanderer and photographer whose favorite color is golden hour. Follow her adventures at Everyday Wanderer.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.