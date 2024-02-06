Retro road trip: Vintage accommodations along Route 66

Since 1926, Route 66 has been more than just a highway - it's also home to vintage accommodations rich in American history. From pink Cadillac beds to teepees reimagined, these iconic stays promise unforgettable adventures. The Mother Road is calling, will you answer?

Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven, Springfield, Missouri

The Rail Haven has welcomed Route 66 travelers since 1938, evolving from a modest tourist court into a stylish motel without sacrificing its vintage soul. From its retro neon sign to the vintage cars parked out front, the Rail Haven oozes classic Americana charm.

Inside Rail Haven, the experience is just as memorable, with modern rooms that bring history and pop culture to life. The Elvis-themed suite steals the show, featuring a pink Cadillac-inspired footboard that doubles as a couch, surrounded by decor that pays tribute to the King of Rock and Roll.

Before hitting the road, fuel up with a dose of history at Casper's Diner, a Springfield institution serving its legendary chili since 1909 - long before Route 66 became the Mother Road. And, don't miss the nearby Route 66 Car Museum for a glimpse of classic automobiles that once cruised this iconic highway.

Blue Swallow Motel, Tucumcari, New Mexico

The iconic Blue Swallow Motel has been a haven for weary travelers cruising Route 66 since 1939. With its glowing neon sign and classic motor court design, it remains a timeless symbol of mid-century American road trip culture.

When you step inside one of the motel's 12 guest rooms, you'll find yourself surrounded by period furnishings and retro details that make you feel like you're staying in a time capsule rather than a roadside motel. Each room includes an adjoining garage adorned with hand-painted murals. Parking just steps from your door is more than convenient - it's a nostalgic nod to the golden age of travel.

While in Tucumcari, be sure to admire the town's vibrant Route 66 murals. Iconic roadside stops like La Cita Mexican Restaurant and Tee Pee Curios, with their kitschy architectural charm, add even more character to this memorable stretch of the Mother Road.

The Imperial Inn, Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Imperial Inn is a restored 1964 gem in Albuquerque's East Downtown, where mid-century roots meet modern demands. The hotel's design seamlessly blends retro charm with contemporary comfort. Each room is thoughtfully styled with vintage-inspired furnishings, bold geometric patterns and pops of color that capture the spirit of the era. At the same time, modern touches like smart TVs and plush bedding make it a cozy retreat after a day on the road.

Guests can enjoy amenities such as a cocktail lounge, a food hall featuring local vendors, and a variety of on-site retail shops. Outside, a sparkling outdoor pool invites travelers to relax under the New Mexico sun, with retro-inspired loungers adding to the nostalgic vibe that channels the spirit of Route 66.

Wigwam Motel, Holbrook, Arizona and San Bernardino, California

Once part of a chain of seven locations, the Wigwam Motels in Holbrook, Arizona, and San Bernardino, California, are two of only three still standing today - and both sit along Route 66. These quirky, teepee-shaped motels are exactly the kind of roadside whimsy that made road trippers fall in love with Route 66 in the first place.

The Holbrook location has been welcoming Route 66 travelers since 1950. Each of its 15 concrete and steel wigwams stands 14 feet in diameter and 32 feet high, painted white with a bold red zigzag above the doorway. Inside, guests find original hand-made hickory furniture, compact bathrooms and a modest but cozy layout that captures the spirit of vintage roadside lodging. The grounds feature vintage automobiles parked beside each wigwam, and the glowing neon sign creates a magical atmosphere after dark.