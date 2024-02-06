Travel experts share top bucket list destinations for 2025

Overtourism is swallowing major destinations alive, with countries like Japan, Spain, Italy and Indonesia suffering the effects. This is not surprising, considering 80% of travelers visit just 10% of the world’s tourist destinations, according to a McKinsey report.
As travelers gear up for 2025, a growing emphasis is being placed on taking the road less traveled. In Expedia’s Unpack ‘25 travel trends report, travelers are looking to take detours to less well-known and less crowded destinations, with 63% of consumers saying they are likely to visit a detour destination on their next trip.
Technavio predicts the travel market size is set to increase by $5,506.7 billion between 2023 and 2028, with experiential travel being a key driver of the market. Experiential travel allows modern travelers to connect to local cultures and traditions, and captivating content on social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok fuels this trend.
“2025 is the year to leave your comfort zone and chase experiences that will truly take your breath away,” says Ellen Flowers, travel editor at The Perennial Style. “Travel is about pushing your boundaries, discovering new worlds and connecting deeply with the places and people you encounter. For 2025, make it your goal to fill your bucket list with experiences that will shape your memories for a lifetime.”
We asked travel experts to discuss destinations and activities that go beyond the typical tourist trail, emphasizing adventure, cultural immersion and sustainability. Travel experts singled out the following destinations and activities for their uniqueness and appeal:
Located in the Arctic Circle, Svalbard offers pristine wilderness and the chance to spot polar bears, while experiencing some of the harshest and most stunning landscapes on Earth.
“Camping under the midnight sun in Svalbard, Norway,” says Andrea Affinati, founder and travel expert at Voyaged Magazine. “There’s no dark sky to signal bedtime; you’re wide awake at 2 a.m., basking in sunlight while surrounded by Arctic landscapes. It’s surreal, and it forces you to disconnect from any concept of time. Add in the occasional visit from a curious reindeer, and it’s something you’ll talk about forever.”
Known for its emerald-green waters and fairy-tale setting, this European gem combines natural beauty with opportunities for hiking and local culinary indulgence.
“For a more serene yet equally memorable experience, head to Lake Bled, Slovenia, where you can row a traditional wooden boat across crystal-clear waters to reach the iconic Bled Castle — perfect for an Instagram-worthy moment and a peaceful escape,” Flowers remarks.
Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture’s capital, might be less crowded than other parts of Japan but just as impressive, with the entire city classed as a UNESCO site for crafts and folk art.
“I always recommend Japan, and beyond the usual cities, Kanazawa should be on your list. This city is known for its Edo-period architecture, beautiful Kenrokuen Garden, and an up-and-coming art scene,” Affinati says. “It’s also famous for its gold-leaf crafts — you can even try your hand at applying gold leaf to souvenirs or desserts.”
Cultural tourism and authentic experiences are leading to the exploitation of new paths. Destinations such as Sri Lanka's Ceylon tea region and Oaxaca, Mexico, offer travelers the chance to connect deeply with local cultures and nature. Experts say these interactions can be a very rewarding aspect of travel.
“For a cultural experience, I suggest celebrating the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico,” Affinati says. “This festival draws you in completely. Families invite you to see their altars, you can join them in the cemetery, and you (can) share traditional foods. It’s a beautiful mix of joy and remembrance that really stays with you.”
Flowers says Sri Lanka’s Resplendent Tea Trails offers the perfect cultural retreat. “Nestled in the hills, it’s the ideal place to sip tea while soaking in the serenity of tea plantations. It’s a journey of both personal growth and cultural immersion, where each destination challenges you to step outside the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary.”
For travelers seeking physical challenges, trekking the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal provides a unique opportunity to connect with the majestic Himalayan landscape while pushing personal limits.
“I would suggest trekking the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal,” Affinati says. “It’s tough, but the views are worth it, and the connections you make with local communities along the way are deeply rewarding. Plus, you’ll come back with a renewed sense of what you’re capable of.”
Similarly, Namibia’s Sossusvlei dunes and Oman’s wild camping experiences promise an exciting escapade alongside breathtaking scenery.
“Namibia is pure adventure. The landscapes here are epic, from the towering dunes of Sossusvlei to the shipwrecks along the Skeleton Coast, not to mention the incredible opportunities for spotting wildlife,” Affinati says.
As for Oman, “You’ll feel like the last person on Earth with an incredible night sky. You might even see camels and nomads roaming around,” Oberman says.
Oberman also puts in a good word for Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan in Iraq, for someone looking for a real adventure.
“I lived there for two years, and while it’s in an ‘orange’ area, the region offers beautiful and unexpected nature: snow-capped mountains — even glaciers — waterfalls, gorges, canyons and lush valleys,” he says. “One of the most stunning spots is Rawanduz, a small town built on a cliff edge. However, always go with a guide familiar with the area.”
While Oberman provides an interesting insight, the current Level Four "Do Not Travel" advisory for Iraq suggests that potential visitors may need to reconsider their plans or explore safer alternatives until conditions improve.
Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, reviewed 9,867 survey samples from 109 countries and territories for their Sustainable Travel Consumer Report 2024. The group found that while an overwhelming 92% of travelers may consider sustainable travel, only 56.9% say they have actually practiced it. Travelers are on the lookout for more transparency around sustainable options, but a gap between awareness and action is still present.
As environmental awareness grows, travel experts we interviewed encourage travelers to plan trips responsibly. They recommend traveling off-season when there are fewer crowds, supporting sustainable, locally-owned businesses, and opting for eco-friendly accommodations.
Affinati recommends taking it slow. “Instead of hopping from city to city every couple of days, stay longer in one place. It reduces your transportation footprint and lets you experience a destination on a deeper level.”
“Another practical tip is to choose eco-certified accommodations. These aren’t just hotels with a ‘save your towels’ sign but places that actively work to reduce waste, conserve water and support local ecosystems. I suggest looking for certifications like Green Key or EarthCheck when booking,” she adds.
Affinati also points to low-impact activities such as electric-powered boat tours, which “allow you to explore without disturbing wildlife or polluting the water.” In addition, you can cut down on single-use plastics, which are “a huge problem in many popular destinations.” Instead, opt for reusable items such as water bottles, utensils, and shopping bags.
With the lingering effects of pandemic-era restrictions, experts predict that 2025 will continue to see a surge in bucket-list trips as people make up for lost time. The McKinsey survey reports that 66% of travelers are more interested in travel now than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers are highly influenced by the stories behind the destination, with 92% of young travelers taking inspiration from social media for their last trip.
The expectations for meaningful and experiential travel destinations are high for 2025 and beyond.
