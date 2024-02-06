Travel experts share top bucket list destinations for 2025

Overtourism is swallowing major destinations alive, with countries like Japan, Spain, Italy and Indonesia suffering the effects. This is not surprising, considering 80% of travelers visit just 10% of the world’s tourist destinations, according to a McKinsey report.

As travelers gear up for 2025, a growing emphasis is being placed on taking the road less traveled. In Expedia’s Unpack ‘25 travel trends report, travelers are looking to take detours to less well-known and less crowded destinations, with 63% of consumers saying they are likely to visit a detour destination on their next trip.

Technavio predicts the travel market size is set to increase by $5,506.7 billion between 2023 and 2028, with experiential travel being a key driver of the market. Experiential travel allows modern travelers to connect to local cultures and traditions, and captivating content on social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok fuels this trend.

“2025 is the year to leave your comfort zone and chase experiences that will truly take your breath away,” says Ellen Flowers, travel editor at The Perennial Style. “Travel is about pushing your boundaries, discovering new worlds and connecting deeply with the places and people you encounter. For 2025, make it your goal to fill your bucket list with experiences that will shape your memories for a lifetime.”

We asked travel experts to discuss destinations and activities that go beyond the typical tourist trail, emphasizing adventure, cultural immersion and sustainability. Travel experts singled out the following destinations and activities for their uniqueness and appeal:

Located in the Arctic Circle, Svalbard offers pristine wilderness and the chance to spot polar bears, while experiencing some of the harshest and most stunning landscapes on Earth.

“Camping under the midnight sun in Svalbard, Norway,” says Andrea Affinati, founder and travel expert at Voyaged Magazine. “There’s no dark sky to signal bedtime; you’re wide awake at 2 a.m., basking in sunlight while surrounded by Arctic landscapes. It’s surreal, and it forces you to disconnect from any concept of time. Add in the occasional visit from a curious reindeer, and it’s something you’ll talk about forever.”

Known for its emerald-green waters and fairy-tale setting, this European gem combines natural beauty with opportunities for hiking and local culinary indulgence.

“For a more serene yet equally memorable experience, head to Lake Bled, Slovenia, where you can row a traditional wooden boat across crystal-clear waters to reach the iconic Bled Castle — perfect for an Instagram-worthy moment and a peaceful escape,” Flowers remarks.

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture’s capital, might be less crowded than other parts of Japan but just as impressive, with the entire city classed as a UNESCO site for crafts and folk art.

“I always recommend Japan, and beyond the usual cities, Kanazawa should be on your list. This city is known for its Edo-period architecture, beautiful Kenrokuen Garden, and an up-and-coming art scene,” Affinati says. “It’s also famous for its gold-leaf crafts — you can even try your hand at applying gold leaf to souvenirs or desserts.”

Cultural tourism and authentic experiences are leading to the exploitation of new paths. Destinations such as Sri Lanka's Ceylon tea region and Oaxaca, Mexico, offer travelers the chance to connect deeply with local cultures and nature. Experts say these interactions can be a very rewarding aspect of travel.

“For a cultural experience, I suggest celebrating the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico,” Affinati says. “This festival draws you in completely. Families invite you to see their altars, you can join them in the cemetery, and you (can) share traditional foods. It’s a beautiful mix of joy and remembrance that really stays with you.”

Flowers says Sri Lanka’s Resplendent Tea Trails offers the perfect cultural retreat. “Nestled in the hills, it’s the ideal place to sip tea while soaking in the serenity of tea plantations. It’s a journey of both personal growth and cultural immersion, where each destination challenges you to step outside the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary.”