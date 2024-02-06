Two area churches will open their doors for a special night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb.7. The “Night to Shine” prom event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.

The Tim Tebow Foundation website said it is a complimentary event for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world.

Each event is unique to its location, but some cornerstone activities included across all of them are a red carpet entrance complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd, hair and makeup areas, limousine rides, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a sensory room, a respite room for parents and caregivers, dancing and a crowning ceremony where every guest is honored as a king or queen.