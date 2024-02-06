Two area churches will open their doors for a special night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb.7. The “Night to Shine” prom event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.
The Tim Tebow Foundation website said it is a complimentary event for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world.
Each event is unique to its location, but some cornerstone activities included across all of them are a red carpet entrance complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd, hair and makeup areas, limousine rides, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a sensory room, a respite room for parents and caregivers, dancing and a crowning ceremony where every guest is honored as a king or queen.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams St., in Jackson and Discover Life Church, 1317 N. Main St., in Sikeston will be hosting the event in the area.
The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine in 2015 with 44 participating churches. According to its website, over 700 churches worldwide are participating this year.
Register to participate or volunteer through the local host church location.
