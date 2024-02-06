All sections
CommunityJanuary 30, 2025

Night to Shine: Heartland churches host unforgettable prom night for individuals with disabilities

Heartland churches are hosting "Night to Shine", a prom night for individuals with disabilities Friday, Feb. 7. The event features a red carpet, karaoke and a crowning ceremony, celebrating guests as Kings and Queens.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Tyler Nispel and Bayley James dance to "Gangnam Style" at the 2023 Night to Shine event.
Tyler Nispel and Bayley James dance to "Gangnam Style" at the 2023 Night to Shine event.Southeast Missourian file
Carley House and Lanley Scroggins, both of Cape Girardeau, embrace after House was crowned as a queen Friday during a "Night to Shine" at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, provided a prom-night style experience for people with special needs age 14 and older.
Carley House and Lanley Scroggins, both of Cape Girardeau, embrace after House was crowned as a queen Friday during a "Night to Shine" at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, provided a prom-night style experience for people with special needs age 14 and older.Southeast Missourian File

Two area churches will open their doors for a special night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb.7. The “Night to Shine” prom event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.

The Tim Tebow Foundation website said it is a complimentary event for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world.

Each event is unique to its location, but some cornerstone activities included across all of them are a red carpet entrance complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd, hair and makeup areas, limousine rides, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a sensory room, a respite room for parents and caregivers, dancing and a crowning ceremony where every guest is honored as a king or queen.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams St., in Jackson and Discover Life Church, 1317 N. Main St., in Sikeston will be hosting the event in the area.

The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine in 2015 with 44 participating churches. According to its website, over 700 churches worldwide are participating this year.

Register to participate or volunteer through the local host church location.

