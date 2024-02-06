The chiffon twins

It's not often that a fabric is named after a food, but it's not all that uncommon for a food to be named after a fabric. Thus, we have lace cookies, fruit leather, French silk pie, satin frosting, and red velvet cake.

But of all the foods named after fabrics, the ones with chiffon in their names, namely chiffon cake and chiffon pie, are perhaps the most significant because each has a story and a unique individual behind it.

Chiffon is usually defined as a sheer, gossamer-like fabric that is light and airy. Similarly, chiffon cakes and pies are light and airy — ethereal, if you will. I have to admit I'm not a big fan of light and airy desserts, preferring instead heavy, solid concoctions, but after some recent experiments in the kitchen, I no longer dismiss out of hand recipes with the term chiffon in their titles. I've found that both chiffon cake and chiffon pie, while not in the same league as, say, cheesecake, can be delicious and satisfying.

Though there may have been a few less well known precursors, chiffon cake is the slightly newer creation, invented in 1927 by the appropriately named Harry Baker, a former insurance salesman. Hailed by Betty Crocker's parent company as "the biggest kitchen news in 100 years" when they bought the recipe from Baker, who had developed it after some 400 tries and kept it secret for 20 years, chiffon cake is light like angel food cake but rich like butter cake.

Baking them on hot plates in his spare bedroom, Baker ultimately peddled his creation to the famed Brown Derby restaurant in Los Angeles where it became the signature dessert. The secret ingredient in all of this was vegetable oil, a hitherto unprecedented constituent of cakes.