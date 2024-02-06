Survivor Stories: Persisting to find a diagnosis

LaKrisha Moore has been dancing and teaching almost her whole life. As a young girl growing up in East Prairie, Mo., she fell in love with the arts — music, dance, theater — and couldn’t get enough. As a high school student, she auditioned for the Missouri Fine Arts Academy, which eventually led to her enrollment and graduation from Missouri State University. After graduation, she lived in London and toured with a dance company in the U.K. Life was going well, but even back then, there were signs of a lingering health issue.

“I always had weird elements as a kid,” Moore says. “I had pneumonia off and on since I was a year old, plus, multiple times as a child and adult.”

She also dealt with ulcers, mysterious pain, sores and what looked like several cases of mononucleosis and chickenpox, which most people usually have just once. But no one could figure out what it was. Still, she persevered and danced on.

As a young adult, Moore returned to the States right before the attacks on 9/11. Intending to go back and dance, she was disappointed to learn the tour would be canceled and found herself in Sikeston, Mo., teaching dance to two young girls in her friend’s garage. Soon, more children showed up to dance, and Moore started looking for a studio. It was there she fell in love with teaching.

Aside from her ongoing aches and pains, Moore followed her dreams and made the most out of life. When random episodes did pop up, she figured it was the result of an intense dance schedule and nothing more. However, her health worsened at the age of 28 while she was living in Naples, Fla., and pregnant with her second child.

“I was having migraines and weird stuff was happening,” Moore says. “It was the first time a lupus diagnosis was brought up. But most of the symptoms disappeared when my son was born.”

It was another two years and a move back to Missouri before Moore received an official lupus diagnosis, which she attempted to medicate and treat throughout the next 10 years. She would be OK for a season and then worse again. Something was still not right, but Moore wasn’t giving up.