Jim Carey auditioned several times for Saturday Night Live, but never got on the show. He's now considered a pioneering comedian.

Jean Sibelius on his honeymoon tried out for a spot in the Helsinki Philharmonic. He didn't get it. Today he's considered one of the most innovative composers since Beethoven.

In 1858 an undistinguished Abraham Lincoln ran for the U.S. Senate. He lost. Two years later he became the president most scholars rate as the greatest in American history.

Sometimes not coming in first is not the end of the world. Certainly that was the case in 1966 when Ella Rita Helfrich took second place in the Pillsbury Bake-Off with her Tunnel of Fudge Cake. No one remembers who took first place, but the Tunnel of Fudge became the most popular Bake-Off recipe ever and put the Bundt pan on the map.

Though Helfrich's creation may be the most memorable, there are many other cases where the Bake-Off influenced American cuisine. Thus, today it's a rare holiday party that doesn't feature a plate of Freda Smith's 1957 winner: thumbprint cookies with Hershey's kisses pressed into their centers.

Exact oven temperature and precise baking time are crucial to produce the tunnel of fudge cake. Submitted by Tom Harte

Exact oven temperature and precise baking time are crucial to produce the tunnel of fudge cake. Submitted by Tom Harte

Without the Bake-Off there might not have been Iron Chef, Top Chef, or Master Chef. The most competitive cooking contest ever, it's why the British Baking Show can't call itself the British Bake-Off. Pillsbury owns the term Bake-Off.

When the Bake-Off began it was little more than a thinly disguised tactic designed to sell Pillsbury flour. To be eligible, submitted recipes had to call for at least half a cup of the stuff. If you attached the seal from the flour package to your entry, your prize winnings doubled.

At the first contest, the grandson of Pillsbury's co-founder escorted contestants at the Waldorf-Astoria ballroom in New York to 100 stoves powered partially by electricity borrowed from the New York subway system. Contestants got to keep the stoves.