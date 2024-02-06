Easter breads rise to the occasion

"One a penny, two a penny, hot cross buns." That familiar refrain has to be the best song ever written about an Easter bread. In fact, it's the only one I know. Perhaps there are others, but I think it's reasonably safe to say that there is no song about the traditional Finnish Easter bread made from wheat and rye flour enriched with cream, butter, eggs, raisins and almonds and baked in a milking pail. They call it PÃ¤Ã¤siÃ¤isleipÃ¤, a word which is hard enough to say, let alone sing.

Even if some have what to us are ungainly names, Easter breads are probably the most conventional way to celebrate the most sacred day on the Christian calendar. For example, on the Greek island of Corfu they celebrate the holiday by throwing clay pots off their balconies to connote discarding the old to make way for the new. In Haux, a French village, the whole town assembles in the main square to partake of a giant omelet.

Compared to such antics, bread may seem rather pedestrian. But Easter breads are anything but. They are typically laden with symbolism. As Betsy Oppenneer, writing in her comprehensive review of celebratory breads, points out, bread has been a sacred symbol in many cultures and religions for years and years. For example, the Christian ritual of communion involves bread. Jews make unleavened bread to commemorate the release of the children of Israel from bondage. Similarly, Muslims regard bread as a blessing and even kiss it to show their respect.

So it should not be surprising that when it comes to Easter breads, as Jennifer Day of the Chicago Tribune aptly observes, "Meaning is kneaded into every crumb." After all, the very act of bread rising mirrors Christ rising from the tomb. Easter breads are typically made with lots of eggs, which have symbolized rebirth since pagan times. Moreover, not a few Easter breads, such as Greek Tsoureki, embed hard-boiled eggs, often colored red to represent Christ's blood, right into the dough. Many others involve braided dough--typically using three strands to represent the Holy Trinity.

Easter breads come in myriad versions, ranging from Russian Kulich with its high church-like dome to the Italian Colomba in the shape of the dove of peace. But to me the best is Pasca, a Romanian bread filled with cheesecake. It's as heavenly as bread can get.