Cold comfort

One of the consequences of the pandemic, my teenage granddaughter realized last year as she was attending school online, is that it may never again be necessary for a school district to observe a snow day. Students no longer have to worry about getting to class in inclement weather. Thanks to Zoom, they can be present at home. Gone are the days of eagerly tuning in to KFVS-TV at the crack of dawn to see if school will be open or whether the fabled Meyer Bus Line will be running. No longer will students, the weather forecast in mind, go to bed with fingers crossed. And, I might add from personal experience, this goes for teachers as well.

But even so, kids can still have a snow day, in fact many of them, ironically during summer, when school is already out. That's because summer is the time for snow cones. They have become synonymous with the season.

You might consider snow cones an All-American treat, but they go back long before the birth of this country, to ancient times in fact. The Chinese were making something similar, with real snow even, as far back as 4000 B.C. It was the precursor to ice cream.

Moreover, just about every culture has its own version of the snow cone. There's Japanese Kakigori, Hawaiian Shave Ice, Chinese Bao Bing, Puerto Rico's pyramid-shaped Piragua, Indonesia's Es Campur, and India's Gola. Mexico has the Raspado, which sometimes is spiked with chili powder, and Peru's Shikashika is distinctive if for no other reason than in order to be authentic, it requires ice brought down from the Andes mountains.

All of these concoctions vary considerably in their ingredients, but perhaps none is more elaborate than the Korean Bingsu, which, in addition to a towering mound of snow-like shaved ice can contain chopped fruit, condensed milk, rice cakes, toasted soybean powder, ice cream, and red bean paste. Having recently sampled the treat in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles, I can tell you the combination works.