Bon Anniversaire to Julia

This week marks Julia Child's 109th birthday. But I remember her when she was barely half that age, way back in 1968, on a day I still recall vividly. I had just turned on the little television in our apartment and sat down to watch her groundbreaking show, "The French Chef."

For 28 minutes and 52 seconds Julia demonstrated with characteristic aplomb how to make a French chocolate, rum and almond cake called Queen of Sheba. As soon as the show was over I headed straight for the grocery store to buy the ingredients to make the cake that very evening.

Ironically, such was the effect Julia Child had on me and millions of others. Ironically, because this woman whom Kathryn Kellinger called "the most important culinary figure this country has produced" was, as Pia Nordlinger notes, a food philistine until she was middle-aged. As Julia herself admitted, "I was 39 when I started cooking; up until then, I just ate."

Fortunately for all of us who like to cook, she experienced an Epicurean epiphany on Nov. 3, 1948, while lunching at Couronne restaurant in Rouen, France, on oysters portugaises, sole meuniere, and a green salad. And the rest, as they say, is history. As Frances Dowell observes, "Julia Child changed the face — and flavor — of American cooking."

Julia Child has been gone for almost twenty years, but her influence remains, and now, thanks to the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts which she set up before she died, not only her recipes but her words are available to guide us. The foundation has recently published a delightful compendium of quotations from Julia that offers much food for thought.

A sketch of Julia Child by Paul Child, her devoted husband and principal graphic artist, which adorns the title page of the The French Chef Cookbook, a companion to the television show that made her famous. Submitted by Tom Harte

Not surprisingly, she had strong opinions about food:

"The souffle is the egg at its most magnificent."

"An American meatloaf is for all the world a French pate minus the wine and truffles."

"The only time to eat diet food is while you're waiting for the steak to cook."

"Without peanuts it isn't a cocktail party."

"If you're afraid of butter, use cream."